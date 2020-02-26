Winter weather causes accidents, cancellations around Macomb

After a weekend where temperatures hit the low 50s, snow came back with a vengeance on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to two separate accidents on US 136 on Monday morning and shared photos on Facebook, warning drivers to take extra precautions when driving traveling anywhere.

“Roads are beginning to get slick. Slow down and lights on! Be safe!” one post read.

Another post warned drivers to slow down, keep their lights on, move over and turn cruise control off when driving in the slick, snowy conditions.

As for events cancelled around Macomb, Western Illinois University’s Student Government Association was scheduled to meet on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. and the meeting was called off due to forecasted snow.

The Student Government Association was scheduled to vote on a student fee increase that will affect incoming students.

The proposed student fees increase will include a $1.98 increase. The funds will go toward GoWest buses, technology fees and facilities fees.

Students currently enrolled at WIU will not be impacted by the changes.