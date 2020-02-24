WIU swimming wraps up season at The Summit League Championships

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Western Illinois University men and women’s swim and dive teams wrapped up their season over the weekend when they competed in The Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships. The four-day event saw many Leathernecks pick up some silverware and set new school records.

It only took until the second event on day one for Western to pick up a medal. Seniors Brennan Bladel and Connor Owens as well as sophomore Adam Peterson and freshman Garret Kemp teamed up to take home third in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:31.75.

The first women’s event was up next and it saw seniors Miranda Mathus and Madison Chao come together with sophomores Alexis Dreyer and Maddie Pittman to take sixth in the 800-yard freestyle relay, clocking in at 7:50.19.

Day two kicked off with another women’s event, this time the 200-yard freestyle relay. Mathus teamed up with fellow senior Casey Roberts and freshman Allison Spielman and Anika Gram. They took sixth coming in at 1:38.17.

Going back to the men’s side, Bladel took third in the 200-yard IM and broke a school record with a time of 1:49.77. Peterson also shattered a school record that he set himself with a time of 20.29 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle. He broke his own record again in the final clocking in at 20.08 seconds to pick up another bronze medal.

Kemp moved into ninth all-time in program history in the 100-yard butterfly (0.29) while Mathus moved into 10th in the same event (58.86). That wrapped up day two.

Day three kicked off with another sixth place finish on the women’s side. Roberts teamed up with three freshmen: Olivia Lesley, Gram and Skylar Robinson in the 400-yard medley (4:01.85).

Sophomore Tyler Cunningham took Western’s first placemark in the second heat of the 200-yard freestyle prelims event with a time of 1:43.66. It was once again Bladel though finding himself on the podium, this time in the 100-yard backstroke with a mark of 49.97 seconds to take third and move into third all-time in program history.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it without the support of my team,” Bladel told WIU Athletic Communications after day three.

The championships wrapped up on Saturday and day four started off with a few Leathernecks climbing into the programs top 10.

Freshman Gram made the list in the 100-yard butterfly (58.91) and senior Isaiah Pihlstrom took 10th all-time in the 200-yard free (1:42.51).

Bladel and Peterson both set school records in the prelims. Bladel clocked in at 1:48.20 in the 200-yard backstroke while Peterson finished 44.87 in the 100-yard freestyle. Kemp also moved to second all-time in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:51.04.

Back on the women’s side, Mathus took second in her final collegiate event. She finished with a time of 59.92 seconds in the 100-yard IM.

The Summit League Championships was the last collegiate event for seven Leathernecks, four on the women’s and three on the men’s.

Western will say goodbye to Chao, Mathus, Roberts and Angel Sturdivant on the women’s side and Bladel, Owens and Pihlstrom on the men’s.

