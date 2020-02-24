The one where they finally reunite

After years of constant rumors and speculation, it is finally happening. Fans of the hit sitcom “Friends” are rejoicing after the announcement of a reunion was made on Friday. The show, which originally aired in 1994, ended in 2004. It has been a long 15 years and 9 months for fans, but the wait is finally over. Cast members all shared the news with identical posts on social media sharing the same photo of the cast and stating, “It’s happening.” The reunion will air as an exclusive HBO Max Special, launching the new streaming service. While the show certainly draws attention, it does not necessarily distract from the fact that the service is one of the most expensive ones on the market, coming in at around $15 a month.

While the show may have aired a while ago, it has a sort of cult following surrounding it. Merchandise inspired by the show is still being bought and sold, new generations have come to love it and the stars often pay tribute to their “Friends” roots online. Fans were absolutely devastated when the show was removed from Netflix this past January. Luckily, along with the announcement of the reunion came the announcement that all 236 episodes of the series will be available to stream on HBO. To secure the rights to this iconic show, the company paid around $425 million to outbid Netflix and now has rights to all 10 seasons.

The show starred Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, Courteney Cox as Monica, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe, Matt Perry as Chandler, Matt LeBlanc as Joey and David Schwimmer as Ross. All six original members of the cast will be returning for the special, but for a price. Each actor is allegedly being paid $3 million to participate. This is more than double what they were paid per episode during the last season. Interestingly enough, the episode will also be untitled and unscripted. It is certainly a change from what they are used to but will be unique and different than other show reunions.

While fans are excited, some critics have also emerged and are not too thrilled about the reunion taking place. They claim that the show lacks diversity and representation, which is entirely true. As a fan myself, I understand those frustrations, but also recognize that the cast cannot really be changed due to this being a reunion, not a reboot or remake of the series. If this were to be a remake, I think that some new cast members and storylines could be added, but this is not even a scripted episode. For all we know, this could just be a televised hangout session between the actors.