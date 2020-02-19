Track and field wraps up regular season at GVSU Big Meet

Gallery | 2 Photos GOLEATHERNECKS.COM Bo Brasseur takes off after the hand off.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Over the weekend, the Western Illinois track and field team made their last stop of the regular season in Allendale, Mich., where they competed in the Grand Valley State Big Meet.

The meet held on Friday and Saturday at the Kelly Family Sports Center was one in which several Leathernecks saw ample success. In fact, this weekend included three new all-time records along with a handful of other first-place finishes. One could even say that the success was contagious with this team, as each athlete elevated their games in route to one of the Leathernecks’ best, well-rounded efforts of the season.

Juniors Allie Scott and Johnny Dickson and senior Bo Brasseur were the three Leathernecks who achieved all-time marks in the meet, with the first-place finish by Scott being her first of the season. One of three podium finishes, Scott asserted her dominance in the triple jump, where she placed above all other competitors with an 11.74-meter mark. Brasseur, who is no stranger to succeeding in the long jump, finished second overall in that competition, but it was her performance in the 200-meter run that was the eye-opener. Along 75 other competitors in the 200, Brasseur finished with a time of 25.42 seconds. Although it was just 39th amongst the field, her time was good fifth all-time in Western Illinois history.

On the men’s side of things, Dickson capped off a memorable day of his own on Friday in the 600-meter run. While he had fallen just short of making Western’s top 10 all-time rankings on several occasions throughout the season, this time he finally got into the prestigious club. A top-10 finish wasn’t the only thing that stood out, however. While his remarkable time of 1:22.66 placed him fifth all-time on the Leathernecks’ leaderboard, it was also good enough for third place in the event.

On the second day of the meet, the spotlight was shone solely on sophomore Tia Dorshorst, whose continued excellence as a pole vaulter has her already knocking on the door to Western’s all-time greats list. On Saturday, she notched yet another win in the pole vault competition, her fourth of the season. Her mark of 3.71 meters bested all of 24 other competitors in the field. Another victory can be added to the long list of accolades for Dorshorst in the indoor season, with her most impressive mark earned being the second-best finish in Western Illinois history earlier this year.

While it was undoubtedly a great meet to build off, there won’t be much time for celebration. Just over a week from now on Feb. 28, the Purple and Gold will compete in their most important meet of the indoor season: The Summit League Indoor Track & Field Championships. The competition will begin next Friday, held at the campus of Purdue Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, Ind.