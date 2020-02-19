WIU swimming gets ready for Summit League Championships

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 7 + 6? Send Email Cancel

It’s a big week for the Western Illinois men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams as they travel to Sioux Falls, S.D. for The Summit League Championships. The event will be hosted on the campus of South Dakota State University at the Midco Aquatic Center Feb. 19-22.

The Western Illinois swimming and diving teams finished their dual competition slate at Iowa this past Friday. The men’s swim team took home some podium finishes in several events at Iowa. Sophomore Tyler Cunningham placed third in the 200-free with a time of 1:47.08. Cunningham was also able to secure a podium spot with his second place finish in the 50-fly. Junior Austin Martin and sophomore Adam Peterson each earned silver at the event in the 50-breast and 100-free, respectively.

The women reached success on Friday as well with senior Miranda Mathus placing second in the 50-fly and the 50-breast. Senior Casey Roberts secured a pair of second place finishes in the 50-free as well as the 100-free.

The Leathernecks enter the tournament as underdogs as the Denver Pioneers men and women’s teams enter this year’s championship having each won the last six team titles. A year ago, the Pioneers won 18 of the 19 swimming races on the men’s side while on the women’s side, Denver won all 19 races.

The Leathernecks men’s team is looking for a strong performance from Peterson entering with the 15th best time in The Summit League in the 50 freestyle at 20.87. Peterson has had a successful season this year, even earning himself a Summit League Swimmer of the Week honors back in November.

The first session of the Championships begins this Wednesday with prelims beginning at 2:30 p.m.