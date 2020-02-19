Police arrest Macomb man for soliciting a minor

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

MACOMB, Ill. (NEWS3) — A 63-year-old Macomb man was arrested following an investigation into his attempt to solicit and meet with a minor.

Chief Curt Barker said David Lafary, of 315 N. Ward St. in Macomb, was arrested Thursday for soliciting to have sexual relations with a person he believed to be 15 years old.

Barker said this arrest is part of an undercover online investigation targeting people who use the internet to prey on and exploit children.

Authorities staged a meet-up with Lafary at a public place, then pulled him over at Jefferson and Randolph streets shortly after he left the location, according to officials.

Lafary was charged with indecent solicitation of a minor over the Internet and solicitation to meet a minor. Since being arrested, he’s been released from the McDonough Co. Jail after posting a $7, 530 bond.

Barker said the Macomb Police Department takes child safety seriously and this is one of many investigations in which the department will be conducting to keep area children safe from predators.