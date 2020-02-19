Admissions holds first Discover Western of Spring semester

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 4 + 7? Send Email Cancel

MACOMB, Ill. – Western Illinois University Admissions held the first of three Discover Western events scheduled for the spring semester on Monday and it was an absolute success. So much so that WIU Interim President Martin Abraham took to his personal Facebook to post about it.

“It’s always a great day to be a #Leatherneck, but today was an especially great day as we hosted our first spring Discover Western. Thanks to all the students and families who came out for today’s event, and to our faculty, staff, retirees, alumni and community members who gave everyone a wonderful Leatherneck welcome.”

To anyone who might want to attend or has been thinking about attending one of these events, here is a basic rundown of what can be expected.

The main program check-in and registration was held in the Student Recreation Center: Mac Gym as well as a continental breakfast being served. Right after that from about 8 to 9:30 a.m. incoming students had the opportunity to walk around the University Fair.

Here, incoming students could meet with representatives from academic departments and other student services representatives. If they had spare time they could even get a tour of the rec center by one of its numerous workers on duty for the event.

Starting right at 9:30 a.m. is the official start to the event and included a presentation by Abraham and Macomb Mayor Mike Inman as well as a current student panel Q&A.

From here the big group separated into smaller ones according to their majors and were walked to their respected academic buildings with an Admissions representative. Once in these smaller groups, the incoming students had the chance to meet with advisors and/or professors, discuss their academic plans and tour academic facilities.

Around noon the groups could go back to a dining center for lunch and tour a residence hall room. After lunch, families get a complete tour of the university campus.

At 1:30 and 2 p.m. brief financial aid presentations were held back in the rec center where incoming students and their families learned about FAFSA and other student aid opportunities.

From 1:30 to 3 p.m. incoming students could go back to the rec to meet with an Admissions counselor to individually ask questions. Transfer students could speak with transfer coordinators and everyone could complete an admissions application, housing contract or sign up for Summer Orientation and Registration (SOAR).

On their way out students could help themselves to a complimentary Western Illinois University t-shirt.

Western will hold two more of these events, one for each campus. The next event is scheduled for Feb. 29 at the Quad Cities campus while the next Macomb campus tour is on April 4.