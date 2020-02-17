Softball shows promising signs of improvement in Getterman Classic

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

There was a lot of softball played this weekend for the Western Illinois softball team. Two of the Leathernecks’ five games where at the Getterman Classic this weekend went to extra innings, four of the five were decided on a walk-off of some sort and all but one of the matchup in Waco, Texas were decided by one run.

The Leathernecks began their weekend with a 6-5 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers. A Panther double in the top of the first and a passed ball in the top of the second gave Prairie View an early 3-0 lead. The lead was short lived when in the bottom of the third with two runners on, freshman Kellie Marcheschi took the pitch over the left field wall to tie the game at three apiece.

Jasmine Lara took advantage of an error in the bottom of the fourth to give the Leathernecks their first lead of the game. Heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Panthers and Leathernecks managed to tie everything up at five each, setting the stage for Ashley Minyard to show off her heroics. With no outs and two runners in scoring position, the junior left fielder doubled to left field, driving in the winning run and completing the walk off.

Savannah Rodriguez got the start in the circle for the Leathernecks, pitching 4.1 innings surrendering four runs (three earned) off five hits, striking out three in the process. Maddy Anderson pitched 2.2 innings of relief only allowing two hits and one run, earning herself the win.

The second game of the day ended the same way as the first, except the Purple and Gold were unfortunately on the other side of things. In the top of the third, the Leathernecks took a 2 – 0 lead after Piper Foote hit her first career home run down the left field line and Halle Hollatz drove in Lara on an RBI single. The Panthers found the board in the third and fourth with two singles of their own.

Pitching was lights out until the bottom of the seventh, when Lopes center fielder Mickey Covarrubio took Abby Carlin deep to right field for the walk off, two run home run to give Grand Canyon University the 4-2 victory. Carlin went the distance once again pitching 6.2 innings, surrendering four runs (only one of them earned) off of four hits, one walk and no strikeouts.

Saturday’s game against the host Baylor Bears was a nail biter in all eight innings played. Early on in the season, the Bears had the privilege to play the USA national team and become the first team this season to score on USA. Western was able to take the Bears to extras, tied at one each. The Leathernecks couldn’t hold the Bears as Baylor walked off the Purple and Gold in the bottom of the eighth to give Western their second loss of the weekend, 2-1.

Carlin allowed 10 hits in her 7.2 innings pitched in Saturday’s matchup, surrendering two runs and tossing three strikeouts.

Later on Saturday, Western competed once again against the Panthers of Prairie View A&M. The second time was not as sweet for the Leathernecks as the Purple and Gold fell in the semifinal of the tournament 8-7 to the Panthers.

The consolation championship ended the weekend the same way it began for Western, with a walk off. In the bottom of the eighth, Sydney Hollings slapped a two-out RBI single to put Western over GCU for their third win of the season.

The Leathernecks move to 3-7 on the season. Next weekend the team travels to Memphis for the Blues City Classic.