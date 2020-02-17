Alex Jones is more dangerous than you think

Alex Jones is a host of his own show on Infowars, a radio show, and defined by some as a conspiracy theorist.

He has said more controversial things than not and is most recognized for saying, “They are turning the freaking frogs gay!” Taken out of context, most of the things he talks about sound completely absurd and somewhat humorous. But Jones is more than the crazy man most people make him out to be.

Jones had his beginnings in the 1990s on public TV, later switching to radio that grew in popularity as time has gone by. He has been involved in several conspiracy theories and has gotten himself in trouble with the media for having alt-right views. Jones most notably created conspiracies about the Sandy Hook School shooting, which he has since apologized about. He has been banned on several social media platforms and is painted as a crazy alt-right conservative who wants to brainwash people with his beliefs. The media paints him as a dangerous and deranged individual who should not be listened to by the public. Some people think otherwise.

He had built up a following on major social platforms of people who agreed with him and dismissed mainstream media’s claims about him. He has appeared in several guest alternative media platforms in order to speak his mind. Many people believe in his opinions blindly while others critically look at his perspective and try to understand his viewpoints. Taking what Jones says at face value the majority of the time, he does seem like a conspiracy theorist. But looking past his rhetoric and ridiculous claims he makes while trying to make his point across to the audience he has at hand, what he talks about makes sense.

One of Jones’s most notable appearances was on The Joe Rogan Experience. Jones had been banned on YouTube at this point and pulled in some of the highest ratings that the podcast had ever seen. The podcast ran for almost five hours and talked about a variety of topics. In the comments section, most people had a positive experience of the podcast and wanted him back for more. People who had once seen him as a nutjob years ago said that he had some validity to his claims and that some of the conspiracies he had promoted had come true. Some individuals were willing to hear him out instead of immediately dismissing him.

While listening to Jones, it is important to look past the odd things he talks about, such as having a family in England a thousand years ago who starved to death. Most of us know that is not true, while others might believe that he had reincarnated and remembered his past life. Looking past his oddities, some of his claims make sense and even have merit to them. This is part of the reason why Jones is such a controversial figure: he is a comedian to some, a lunatic to others and a beacon of wisdom for a select few. Some people will never like Jones or give him the time of day. All I can say about what he talks about is: it makes sense…if you think about it like a crazy person.