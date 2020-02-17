Love Island tragically loses longtime host

Love Island, a popular British reality show centered around finding love, recently lost the woman who was once the face of the show.

Caroline Flack passed away on Saturday at the age of 40. After five years as the host, Flack recently stepped down from her position as the host of the show due to allegations against her claiming that she abused her boyfriend Lewis Burton. This situation made her a target to the media and former fans.

Tragically, the death has been ruled a suicide. Flack lost her career, fanbase and relationship in one swoop while simultaneously being attacked by the media. In fact, some media outlets have deleted cruel articles about Flack following the news of her death, though the gesture comes too little too late to have any real impact, but it’s to avoid blame instead.

This death has made a significant impact on social media, with many fans recalling a tweet from Flack that says, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.” She was open with fans about mental health, often using her Instagram to share her struggles about what she was going through. She gave unfiltered thoughts about her mental state and the perception of others. This past October, she wrote, “I wanted to write something about mental health day last week but I was knee deep in work. And some days it’s hard to write your feelings if you’re not in the right place. In the last few weeks I’ve been in a really weird place… I find it hard to talk about it… I guess it’s anxiety and pressure of life… and when I actually reached out to someone they said I was draining. I feel like this is why some people keep their emotions to themselves.”

The late star struggled with her mental health but was an advocate for vulnerability and openness regarding the topic.

The production team of Love Island has collectively decided to not air Sunday’s episode of the show, but will instead be airing a tribute to Flack on Monday. Along with this tribute, her boyfriend posted an emotional tribute on his Instagram page. He wrote, “I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try to make you proud every day.” While their relationship went through a tremendous amount of stress with the media constantly peering in, Burton is heartbroken to an extent that the press simply cannot understand.

Perhaps a lesson can be taken from this tragic situation: even the strongest, most charismatic individuals cannot handle constant scrutiny and intrusive coverage from the media. Fans are writing posts about kindness and mental health resources in memory of the late Flack.