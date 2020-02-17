The Bachelor heats up with hometown visits

This season has by far been one of the most turbulent and dramatic seasons yet. From Peter asking Hannah to join his season, wine bottles exploding on girls and a feisty football battle, this season has been nothing but drama.

There was endless feuding between different girls on the show, which seemed to take up the majority of Peter’s one-on-one time with the girls. This said, moving into hometown dates there doesn’t seem to be as strong of connections between Peter and the remaining four women as there has been in past seasons.

The remaining four girls are Hannah Ann, Madison, Kelsey and Victoria F. While all of these girls have strong connections with Peter, some are much stronger than others.

Madison, a 23-year-old foster parent recruiter from Auburn, Ala., has been a clear front runner throughout the entire season. On their first one-on-one date, Peter took Madison to watch his parents renew their vows, so Peter’s family have already met Madison, and she seemed to fit in quite well with them. On last week’s episode of The Bachelor, Madison had another one-on-one date with Peter in beautiful Peru. This date was beyond notable, as at the end of the night Peter told Madison that he was falling in love with her. Madison has remained uninvolved in any drama throughout the season, and the only thing that may come between her and Peter is the strong religious views that she holds. Though, they do not seem to bother Peter.

Hannah Ann, a 23-year-old model from Knoxville, Tenn., presented Peter with a list of reasons why she is falling in love with him during their last date in Peru. Hannah Ann was given the first impression rose on the very first night of the show by Peter, and their relationship has continued to grow ever since. Though Hannah Ann’s ability to commit has been questioned many times due to her young age, her relationship with Peter is strong and seems to be increasing steadily with each week.

Kelsey, a 28-year-old professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa, has definitely had her fair share of drama on the show. Her most notable moment would have to be the much talked about the moment when she opened a bottle of wine and it exploded all over her. Though Kelsey was involved in her fair share of drama toward the beginning of the show, she has really done a full 180. The current Kelsey is much different from the Kelsey from day one of the show. She and Peter have had a very unusually deep connection from the very beginning of the show.

Victoria F., a 26-year-old medical sales rep from Virginia Beach, Va., has also been surrounded by drama for a good portion of this season. The most notable being her one-on-one date with Peter, a private Chase Rice concert, which ended in Victoria sharing with Peter that she and Rice “used to date.” Since that one-on-one was tainted, Victoria F. got an additional one-on-one with Peter soon after, even before all the girls had gotten their first one-on-one dates. Victoria F. is someone that Peter really likes to spend time with, and he always seems to have fun when he is with her, though many people note her for being “too emotional.” Despite these comments, Peter commends her for being so open and vulnerable with him and to the experience.

So, which of these four women will be sent home after the hometown dates? And who will advance on to fantasy suite date week? Tune in to The Bachelor to watch the drama continue to unfold, and find out if Peter will find love.