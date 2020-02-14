The impact of advertising during the Super Bowl

The NFL’s Super Bowl is regarded as one of the biggest sporting events in the United States. It is an event consisting of a contentious football game between two teams as well as entertainment in regards to half-time show. But one important and financially staggering aspect of the Super Bowl is the advertising that happens during the event.

Advertisers see the Super Bowl as a way to promote their brands to a massive audience and even produce extravagant advertisements for millions of people at home to remember. Super Bowl advertising, while effective, is also expensive, costing millions to buy a slot to air a commercial making a 30 second to one minute ad extremely essential to take advantage of.

A television commercial very much depends on the audience you are trying to reach, when you’re trying to reach them and how much you are willing to invest to reach consumers. According to Alana Rudder, who specializes in marketing and technology, businesses spend approximately $34 in local TV ads per 1,000 viewers and $115,000 in national TV ads for 30 seconds. But a Super Bowl time slot trounced those costs in 2019 when CBS charged $5.25 million for a 30 second commercial alone. Businesses spend millions of dollars on commercials because millions of people watch the Super Bowl.

According to the Nielsen ratings in 2019, over 100.7 million people watched the Super Bowl, factoring TV and digital viewership. As millions of people watch, a brand’s recognition is highlighted for a period of time, especially on social media, and is cemented as unforgettable if memorable. Overall, Super Bowl commercials are produced to capture millions of consumers’ attention and attract new people by differentiating themselves from their competitors, as well as bringing awareness to certain issues and causes.

With millions of people tuned into the Super Bowl, businesses and organizations invest a vast amount of money into advertising, with such an investment put forward brands also implement celebrities and well known public figures into these commercials, as well.

In 2019, rapper Cardi B, who had just won her first Grammy award for Rap Album of the Year, was showcased in Pepsi’s Super Bowl ad alongside Steve Carell. Not only is Cardi B a very recognizable figure today, but that ad alone resurfaced on social media with millions in viewership and people saying her catchphrase, “OKURRR.” Another Super Bowl commercial was in 2018 when celebrities, such as Jack Nicholson and Gordon Ramsay, were featured in the commercial talking to Alexa on Amazon’s new Echo device at the time. With such recognition and popularity by the company, the Amazon Echo and “Alexa” itself has become a popular voice recognition device, along with the likes of Apple’s Siri and Google’s Home devices.

This just goes to show you the outreach and overall appeal celebrities have to make a brand more well known or relevant to a mass audience.