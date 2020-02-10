Swimming prepares for Summit League Championships

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Western Illinois University swim and dive team concluded its dual meet against Big Ten opponent Iowa Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes were not overpowered by Western and took the contest easily, 130-67 on the women’s side and 122-44 on the men’s.

The Leathernecks are using this meet against tough competition to prepare themselves for The Summit League Championships later in February. The team has an overall record of 1-6 for both the men and women, so they enter the championship as a team not worth fretting about. Most people believe it will be a meet decided by Denver University, who has been nationally ranked at different points over the year.

The performance in Iowa was one to inspire hope into the championship weekend. Sophomore Adam Peterson took second in the 100 meter freestyle with a time of 47.49s. He is the only Leatherneck to win a Summit League Swimmer of the Week award this season and is looking to add some hardware soon.

Sophomore Ty l e r Cunningham placed third in the 200 meter freestyle and also added a podium finish with his performance in the 50 meter butterfly. The sophomore swimmer has been a great asset to the team since he first arrived and has a chance to continue performing in bigger moments.

On the women’s side, the most impressive name was senior Miranda Mathus. She doubled up on second place finishes in the 50-fly and 50-breast. Not to be outdone, fellow senior Casey Roberts notched a second place finish in the 50-free and then decided to do it again in the 100 meter freestyle.

This was the last meet before The Summit League Championships. This concludes the regular season for first year head coach Scott Johannsen. The former Leatherneck swimmer decided to come back and grow the program. In his first year, it is difficult to measure his progress, but this next meet will prove a great challenge. The Championships are in Sioux Falls, S.D. at the Midco Aquatic Center.