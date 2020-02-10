Track and field closes in on indoor season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

COLUMBIA, Mo. — On Friday, the super speedy Leathernecks sped into Columbia for their second to last meet of the indoor season at the University of Missouri. It turned out to be a successful outing for the Fighting Leathernecks, as they finished with 21 top half competitors and three total first place finishes.

The strong first place finishes came from junior Hailey Tranchitella in the 600 meter, and sophomores Tia Dorshorst and Sierra Long in pole vault and the 400 meter, respectively. This is a strong improvement from the last meet at Mizzou which only yielded 16 top half finishes and two individual wins.

As a whole, the Fighting Leathernecks track and field team is looking to further their improvement this upcoming Valentine’s Day weekend in Allendale, Mich. at the Grand Valley State University “Big Meet.” That is the final meet of the indoor season before The Summit League Championships followed only by the NCAA Championships.

Heading into the weekend, the Leathernecks will be gearing up to make even further improvements to achieve more success and greaten their prospects for both Summit League and NCAA Championships.