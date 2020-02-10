Police arrest four for involvement in West Adams “brawl”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Macomb Police Department arrested four men for their involvement in the massive brawl that took place on West Adams Street on Sunday, Feb. 2.

The fight went viral on social media after a YouTube video posted by Derek MccLeary garnered over 45,000 views. Members of the community had put some pressure on the Macomb Police Department after they allegedly sent people home after they arrived on the scene. There were also rumblings that the brawl was potentially a hate crime and attempted murder. Macomb Police Chief Curt Barker put those rumors to bed during a press conference on Friday.

“This was just a normal college party where a fight broke out,” Barker said.

Barker announced the arrests during a press conference Friday, Tevin Currie, 22; Joshua Wells, 25; Ryan Nowak, 21; and Dennis Williams II, 22; all of Kewanee. None of the four individuals involved were Western Illinois University students.

Currie was charged with aggravated assault and reckless driving. His bond was set at $25,000. Wells was charged with mob action and battery. His bond is set at $15,000. Nowak was charged with obstructing justice and Williams was charged with mob action. Bond has not been set for either one.

Western Illinois Interim President Martin Abraham sent an email out on Friday discussing the safety on campus and showing his appreciation to the police force.

“I would like to thank those individuals who came forward to provide information regarding, as well as our area law enforcement agencies for their work investigating, the Feb. 2 off-campus incident,” Abraham said. “Their diligence led to the arrests of four non-students on a variety of charges, including aggravated assault and reckless driving.”