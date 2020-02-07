Mookie Betts and David Price are heading to the L.A. Dodgers

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With the NBA trade deadline getting all the attention this week, The Los Angeles Dodgers decided to make their first moves of the offseason. They made a huge splash by acquiring former American League MVP Mookie Betts from the Red Sox. Ken Rosenthal and Jeff Passon first reported it.

Betts is set to be a free agent after the 2020 season and many people in the baseball world are certain that he will sign a contract extension with L.A. before the end of the year. In 2018, he became first player in Major League history to win the Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, Batting title, League MVP and the World Series.

Betts is slated to make $27 million in his final season before he can hit the open market.

Then, moments later, they announced that David Price, veteran left handed pitcher, was also headed to L.A. Price, entering his age 34 season, is set to make close to $30 million this season. He went 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA for the Boston Red Sox last season. A former first round pick in 2007 by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays out of Vanderbilt University.

Minutes later, Rosenthal and Passon announced there was a third team, one saying the Angels and the other saying the Twins, and well, they were both right.

The Dodgers and Angels were involved in a deal that was separate from the Red Sox deal. The Dodgers agreed to send outfielder Joc Pederson and right handed pitcher Ross Stripling to the Angels for infield prospect Luis Rengifo and two prospects. Rengifo, 22, will join the Dodgers, who are not shy of young talent in their organization.

The Angels get two veteran guys in Pederson and Stripling who have seen more playoff experience than most of the Angels’ current roster. Their front office made it clear that they want to get back into playoff contention, with their franchise centerpiece, Mike Trout, in his prime years.

More and more information was slowly but surely coming out after the initial report. The Twins were in on the original deal between the Dodgers and the Red Sox. The Dodgers were sending Kenta Maeda to the Twins and the Twins were sending a top-pitching prospect, Brusdar Graterol to the Red Sox.

Maeda has shown that he can come through in high stakes situations, both as a starter and out of the bullpen. That’s what the Twins were looking for. They signed Josh Donaldson to a deal a few weeks ago and are working on making a deeper push in the playoffs this year. Maeda has the playoff experience the Twins need in their rotation.

Graerol was a top prospect in the Twins organization and in baseball because of his rare 100 mph sinker. He is expected to be part of a major league ball club within the next 2-3 years according to analysts around the league. The Dodgers sent their former top outfield prospect Alex Verdugo. Verdugo burst on the MLB scene in the summer of 2018 and he came out swinging. Last season, he batted .294 with 44 RBIs in a season that was plagued by injury. He will join Jackie Bradley Jr. and Andrew Benintendi in a young, star studded outfield in Boston.

Here is the layout of Tuesday nights trade: Dodgers acquire: Betts, Price, and cash (from Red Sox) Red Sox acquire: Verdugo (Dodgers), Graterol (Twins) Twins Acquire : Maeda (Dodgers)

The deal was pending physicalsand medical reviews by the teams’ doctors, which has put the deal on halt. Graterol is coming off Tommy John surgery, as well as having shoulder issues, which is giving the Red Sox concerns. The deal is in place for now, but is stalled.