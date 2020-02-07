Western Illinois University to host dozens of Black History Month events

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

MACOMB, Ill. (NEWS3) — Western Illinois University will celebrate Black History Month with dozens of events planned throughout the month.

WIU University Relations said WIU students have come up with a campus theme of “The African American Experience: Pressing Forward.”

Staff part of the WIU Gwendolyn Brooks Cultural Center will organize the month-long activities to commemorate Black History Month. All of the events are open to the WIU and Macomb community.

“We want to continue the center’s legacy of being there for all students as a place of learning and a place to create a sense of community for students,” Multicultural Center Program Coordinator Carl Ervin said. “Knowledge is important and hate comes from ignorance. We want to share a shared sense of humanity.”

Among the events planned are guest speakers, discussions and workshops, films and pageants. Staff said the focus is about learning more about the black experience and having conversations to understand all people and cultures.

Multicultural Center Events Administrator Jerome Halsey said he would like to “uplift, inspire, love, motivate and celebrate our students.” “I’d also like to help all of our students understand that the MCC is a place where they are loved and welcomed.”

This year’s Black History Month schedule includes:

• Thursday, Feb. 6, 6:30 p.m., University Union Sandburg Theatre: Film and discussion “The New Black” – This award-winning and eye-opening film is about the Black community’s struggle with Gay rights as civil rights. The film will be followed by a facilitated and open discussion. This event is sponsored by the Gwendolyn Brooks Cultural Center, the GLBT*QA Resource Center and WIU Libraries.

• Sunday, Feb. 9, 5 p.m., WIU Multicultural Center – Gala – The Cotton Club: The Cotton Club was an influential part of the Harlem Renaissance during the 1920’s-1940’s. The Cotton Club Gala, sponsored by the National Association of Colored Women’s Club (NACWC), pays homage to ancestors and all of their creative efforts during a time when their talents weren’t appreciated.

• Tuesday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m., WIU Multicultural Center – New Hampshire Primary Watch Party: In honor of the national theme for Black History Month, African Americans and the Vote, the Multicultural Center and the WIU Department of Political Science will offer a nonpartisan gathering spot to view, discuss and debate the U.S. Presidential primaries, voting rights and issues of the day. The party is sponsored by the WIU Multicultural Center and the WIU Department of Political Science.

• Thursday, Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m., University Union Heritage Room, “Why I Love Black Women” – WIU’s student organization, Black Male Achievement Network (BMAN), will host its annual recognition and celebration of the African American woman.

• Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 p.m. University Union Heritage Room – Mr. and Miss Africa Pageant: The African Student Association hosts an annual pageant to celebrate African aesthetics, culture and heritage. Contestants who best personify the African identity through excellence, achievements, African heritage and style are selected to participate. Contestants will represent different African countries. The winners stand a chance to win a $500 scholarship each. Admission is $5, which includes $2 in food from the Taste of Africa event.

• Saturday, Feb. 15, 5 p.m., Multicultural Center – Taste of Africa: Following the Mr. and Miss Africa Pageant, the African Student Association (ASA) will serve and array of African delicacies and cuisine prepared by African students.

• Wednesday, Feb. 19, 5 p.m., Stipes Hall, room 121 – Mental Health Awareness: The Preeminent Gentlemen’s Society will create a safe haven for students to come and discuss the importance of mental health, as well as learning early warning signs of mental health issues and ways to maintain positive mental health.

• Thursday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m., WIU Campus Recreation Center, 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament: The tournament will offer an opportunity to gather, mix, socialize and have fun as community members and allies, while enjoying a talent-filled and friendly intramural competition. Admission is a canned-good for the food pantry. The tournament is sponsored by the Gwendolyn Brooks Cultural Center, the Black Student Association and the WIU Campus Recreation Center.

• Tuesday, Feb. 25, 4 p.m., Multicultural Center – “Family Feud:”: The Preeminent Ladies Society will showcase the popular game show “Family Feud,” with questions about Black culture.

• Thursday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m., Multicultural Center – Women of Color Workshop, facilitated by WIU alumna Tristen Johnson: WIU alumna, diversity and inclusion trainer and successful entrepreneur Tristen Johnson, who serves as the assistant director of Multicultural Affairs at the University of South Florida, St. Petersburg, returns to WIU to facilitate an interactive workshop and share her strategies for success and achievement for women of color at Predominately White Institutions. The event is sponsored by the Gwendolyn Brooks Cultural Center, the WIU Women’s Center and the Office of WIU Interim President Martin Abraham.