Andy Reid cements his name in the NFL Hall of Fame

The wait is finally over as Andy Reid won his first Super Bowl championship in his 21-year career. The Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-20 comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers means Reid is no longer the winningest head coach without a Super Bowl.

He is now ranked sixth on the NFL’s all-time winning list. His coaching record is currently 207 regular season wins and 15 postseason wins. Marty Scottenheimer is now the winningest coach without a Super Bowl as he is ranked seventh on NFL’s all-time winning list. The Chiefs, who were down 20-10 in the third quarter, had everyone around the world thinking this game was over. Well, not Reid nor the Chiefs players. Reid, who is considered one of the greatest offensive-minded coaches ever, found a way to reel the Chiefs back in the game, scoring 21 unanswered points for the victory. For years, there was never a doubt if he could lead a team to the playoff, but there was always the doubt about if he could win the big one.

Well, those doubts are finally over: with a Super Bowl championship on his resume, his place in the Hall of Fame is solidified. There is only one other coach in the Hall of Fame that did not win the Super Bowl and that’s Buffalo Bills head coach Marv Levy. Levy appeared in four straight Super Bowls in the 1990s and lost them all.

Reid received his first coaching gig with the Green Bay Packers under head coach Mike Holmgreen. He started off as an offensive assistant and worked his way up to a quarterback coach and assistant head coach. Before the start of the 1999 season, Reid was hired as the new head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. Reid spent 14 seasons as the Eagles’ head coach, making it to the playoffs nine times and making an appearance in the Super Bowl only once. That one Super Bowl appearance was in 2004. The Eagles had players like Donovan McNabb, Terrell Owens, Brian Westbrook and Brian Dawkins. That team was stacked and was the clear-cut favorite to win the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, the Eagles came up short, losing to the New England Patriots 32-29.

Reid has now been with the Kansas City Chiefs for seven seasons, making an appearance in the playoffs six times and finally winning one Super Bowl. It’s been 15 years since Reid was last in the Super Bowl. So, this Super Bowl victory means quite a lot to him. “I’m really excited about it,” Reid said. “You get one, you want to go get another one. But we’ve got to backpedal for about a minute and enjoy this one and then we’ll get busy on the next one.”

The players on the Kansas City Chiefs all wanted Reid to get his first Super Bowl victory. They knew how much it would mean to him and mean to themselves as well. “We wanted to get him that trophy because he deserved it,” Patrick Mahomes said. “The work he puts in day in and day out … I don’t think he sleeps. I try to beat him in and I never can. He is someone that works harder than anyone I’ve ever known, and he deserved this. I’m glad I could get that trophy for him.”

There is no doubt Reid is going to the Hall of Fame, but his Hall of Fame story isn’t over. Reid planned to be around a little while longer. The question now is, how many more Super Bowls can Reid and the Chiefs win?