The Importance of Taking Pictures

Pictures are one of the most valuable things that we have been given. I am the kind of person that takes a lot of videos, but I want to start trying to take more pictures to remember things.

In the past, it was almost a hassle to take pictures because you had to take your camera everywhere and for a long time they did not fit in a bag. But, now we are fortunate enough to have smart phones that have amazing cameras. We can pull it right out of our pocket and take beautiful pictures to last us a lifetime.

Photos have evolved in so many different ways in just the last two decades that I have been alive. I remember that when I was little, my parents had a camera and they had to go and get the film developed. There were also disposable cameras that had a certain number of pictures on them and people would buy them for events. The flaw with these cameras was that you could not see the pictures after they were taken, so they could turn out looking terrible. As I got older, there were digital cameras that had memory cards in them and you could export them right to your computer then upload them to a website to get hard copies of them. While this is still a popular way to take them, I would say that using your phone is the most common form because of the convenience of it. We have a better camera quality right at our fingertips than some smaller digital cameras and it is a blessing.

Now, there are some negative effects that come along with having a cell phone at your fingertips. This has caused more and more kids to get in trouble with their parents because they document everything and there is proof of them doing things they shouldn’t be doing. But, I still think there is so much value in having pictures from those crazy moments because they are memories.

Pictures are also a great way to decorate your personal space. For myself, I think that my challenge is choosing what pictures I want printed out and put on the wall because I have so many. I think that pictures are a phenomenal way to remember the past. It is also a great way to show your kids and family.

The saying “pictures are worth a thousand words” is very cliche, but it is so true. We are fortunate enough to have the ability to take pictures of almost everything in our day to day lives, so we should take advantage of it before we regret not having those photos.