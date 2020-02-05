WIU Captain’s Closet in need of women’s dress clothes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 1 + 9? Send Email Cancel

MACOMB, Ill. (NEWS3) — Western Illinois University is seeking donations of women’s professional clothing for its Captain’s Closet.

The WIU Student Development and Success Center said the resource averages 25-30 students a week.

The Captain’s Closet offers professional clothing for free, along with any accessories and other interviewing/career items for all WIU students.

Donations can be dropped off at the Student Development and Success Center in Memorial Hall 125 during office hours from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Questions about donations or the Captain’s Closet can be directed to 309-298-1884 or by email to sdsc@wiu.edu.

Students can visit the closet from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, and are allowed to take up to 10 items from the closest per semester. Staff said the clothing in the closet is donated by campus staff, WIU alumni, local churches, community members and students who no longer need the clothing they took.

The Captain’s Closet first started five years ago after former staff noticed that students either didn’t have access to or couldn’t afford professional attire for job interviews.