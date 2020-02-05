Police arrest three for alleged sexual assault

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Macomb Police arrested three men after an alleged sexual assault that occured on Saturday morning.

According to Macomb Police Chief Curt Barker, Jameel Hughes of South Holland, Eric Robinson of Galesburg and Matthew Massey of Galesburg were all involved in the assault of an 18-year-old female at Eisenhower Tower on 322 W. Piper St..

According to the Macomb Police Department, officers were dispatched to Eisenhower Tower at 3:56 a.m. on Saturday morning and learned of the assault. When they arrived on the scene, they spoke to the victim who was later transported to McDonough District Hospital. The officers then stopped a vehicle that was leaving the area at Derry Lane and Grant Street and arrested the three men inside. They were later taken to the McDonough County jail. The officers also found cocaine in the vehicle.

Hughes was charged with possession of a controlled substance, Robinson was charded with criminal sexual assault and possession of a controlled substance and Massey was charged with battery and possession of a controlled substance. Police said that Robinson admitted to the sexual assault.

Police have said that the victim knew at least one of the suspects.