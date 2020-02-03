Women’s cross-country boasts third highest GPA in the NCAA

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

MACOMB, Ill. — The Western Illinois University women’s cross-country team may not be in season right now, but they’re still being recognized.

The team is no stranger to being acknowledged for their work in the classroom, and that’s why it was no surprise when they were approved by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The team earned a 3.87 team grade point average last fall, which is third in the nation out of 237 other teams. The accomplishment is the best in not only The Summit League, but in the entire Midwest.

Head coach Brandon Hazouri was very pleased with his team. “I couldn’t be prouder of our women’s team for their academic success,” Hazouri told WIU Athletic Communications. “A lot of them are in some really challenging majors and for them to collectively have that level of grade point average while balancing 6 a.m. practice, weights and traveling really says a lot about their work ethic. Being number one in the Midwest region and number three in the NCAA is something I look forward to being able to brag about on their behalf,” Hazouri said.