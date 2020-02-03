The impact that childhood trauma has on our lives

Childhood is the most important aspect of a person’s life that defines them, yet it is talked about so little.

The old saying “children should be seen and not heard” is not only detrimental to the child at hand, but to the adult that they will become. Childhood is a time for learning and compassion, but it seems like many individuals forget that, and cause harm to a child that will have an everlasting ripple effect on a society at large.

The old saying “it takes a village to raise a child” is entirely true. Can a child be raised properly with only one parent? Yes. Is it typically better for a child to have both parents around? Also yes. Not having a mother or father around can cause feelings of inadequacy and trauma that can be felt for a person’s whole life. Even if there are both parents around, it doesn’t mean that the child is in good hands. There can be neglectful parents as well as helicopter parents. Having parents on either side of the spectrum is going to cause harm to the child. Most people understand how not having a parent around can be traumatizing in and of itself, but having a parent that is around too much can be difficult for a child as well. Mom or dad breathing down your neck, constantly checking your homework, invading your privacy, monitoring what you are eating, what you are wearing, who you can talk to, what you can and cannot say, how you must present yourself and how you must present emotions can cause feelings of confusion when children are just figuring out who they want to be. Guidance is good, control is not.

Extended family is another important aspect of childhood development. In times of turmoil, or just any time in general, children need someone they can talk to that is outside of their peer group and can offer guidance to them besides mom and dad. Aunts, uncles, grandma, grandpa and cousins provide a support network for a child. Not allowing children to see their extended family inside of a dysfunctional nuclear family erases someone a child can turn to for guidance and security if they are not getting it at home.

School and teachers play a smaller role in shaping a child. Children are essentially put inside a prison for six to seven hours a day, forced to interact with people their own age to build social skills as well as learn. While it is important for children to go to school, it is equally as important what they are learning, directly and indirectly, from their teachers and peers. Teachers might try to include every child in a classroom activity, but may leave a few students out due to the nature of the activities at hand. They might sing their praises at parent-teacher conferences and teach the child that being good is being quiet, and being withdrawn is the way to win approval from others. Many quiet kids go unnoticed and are labeled “good kids” because they do not cause much trouble for the teachers. The quiet kids may in fact be shy and might be bullied for their quiet nature. Being bullied also has lasting effects on a child’s psyche and development.

Trauma can come in all shapes and sizes. It is especially important to realize trauma in children when it is happening, as well as adults to realize the trauma that they went through during childhood. Trauma is not a one and done deal, it is lasting that can spill over to other relationships and hurt other people as well.