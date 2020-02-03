My Chemical Romance’s final bow

All you need to play is the opening note from Welcome to the Black Parade by My Chemical Romance to strike the heart chord of a fan.

My Chemical Romance, commonly called MCR, is an American emo rock band that originated in New Jersey. The band consists of current members Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Frank Lero and Mikey Way. The band was active from 2001 to 2013, when the band broke up unexpectedly. During these years, My Chemical Romance released albums such as I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love (2002), Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge (2004), The Black Parade (2006) and Danger Days (2010). My Chemical Romance has been loved by many throughout the years and has had a significant personal impact on many fans.

When My Chemical Romance announced their reunion for a final tour, fans around the world were ignited with that same fire from their youth. Even those that swore to have left that “emo phase” from middle school or high school behind were excited to see the reunion of My Chemical Romance. The hit band announced that they would be reuniting to go on a final tour worldwide. Dates were released for different countries such as Australia, Japan, Ireland, the UK and many more. Additionally, a North America tour was released. Cities such as Chicago, Philadelphia and Toronto will be lucky enough to be the epicenter for the 2020 tour.

Last week, the tickets for the tour went on sale, and the tour was sold out in under six hours. This equates to 230,000 tickets sold in not only a day, but under six hours! The emo rock band responded well to this, adding another show to their tour, the four and final addition to the tour. This addition was also made due to an apparent issue with Ticketmaster which resulted in many fans, mainly in Canada, being unable to purchase their tickets. Obviously even with the one added show, there are still many fans that are heartbroken that they will not be able to attend the bands final tour, fans that have waited even since 2013 when the band broke up. But that is something that angry fans are battling out with Ticketmaster.

Fans across the globe are excited and emotional about the return of their beloved My Chemical Romance, and many are lucky enough to have scored tickets to the concerts in the coming year. Going forward to My Chemical Romance’s tour, the question is posed: will the seven-year wait be worth it? Many already believe that it will be, but only time will tell