The Vagina Monologues take center stage

The Vagina Monologues are a beautiful collection of monologues that were written based off of interviews with women by female playwright Eve Ensler.

The play originally premiered at HERE Arts Center, Off-Off-Broadway in New York, and then moved to an Off-Broadway stage later on. The monologues focus on the many different stories of women. These range from sexual assault to being a sex worker, all the way to discovering your own vagina.

These monologues are raw, empowering and some are quite humorous as well. It is an ode to the female sexuality, and honors rather than demeans. The New York Times Stated that The Vagina Monologues are “probably the most important piece of political theater of the last decade.” In a world where sexual assault and human trafficking are such prominent issues, The Vagina Monologues and V-day calls those around the globe to action once a year.

V-Day is a movement following this play that calls for an end to violence against women and girls. The proceeds for V-Day go to different shelters and crisis centers and overall funds different ways to help survivors. Once a year, around V-Day, Ensler allows for other entities to perform monologues from her play, to raise money for V-Day and other more local causes. For the performance at Western Illinois University, all proceeds will go directly to the WIRC Victim Services of Macomb, a local organization that helps women and children that have survived violence against women.

I attended this performance last year and was blown away. The performance are true to the core and are captivating. Some will bring you close to tears while others will have you laughing, and that is just the beauty of vaginas. The Vagina Monologues is inspiring, from the messages that come across in the play, to V-Day as a whole, and especially to helping the women and children in need within our own region.

The Vagina Monologues will be performed by the wonderful V-Team this year in the Multicultural Center from Feb. 6 through 8, 2020. The performances will begin each night at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door for students, for community members tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. Even if you are unable to attend the performances, please consider donating even just $5 that will be going to the WIRC of Macomb.