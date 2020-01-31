Men’s hoops kick off second half of schedule against SDSU Jackrabbits

When the Western Illinois men’s basketball team tips off Saturday evening at 7 p.m., the second half of their schedule, and season, will officially be in full-swing. Coming into this one, the Leathernecks sit at a record of 5-13 with a 2-6 in-conference mark, placing them in eighth in the overall Summit League standings. While this may not seem ideal, the win-loss column doesn’t tell the entire story.

The Purple and Gold haven’t gone down easy this season, with three of their last four losses coming at less than an eight-point margin. However, their opponent for Saturday night, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, pose a tough test – one that proved to be too much for the Leathernecks the last time these two teams met. In their previous matchup back on Jan. 4, the Jackrabbits proved why they’re one of, if not the best, team in The Summit League this season, downing Western by a score of 56-91. Defeating South Dakota State in their second go-around will undoubtedly be a tall task for Leathernecks, but there’s one key aspect that may work in their favor: home court advantage. They’ve performed considerably better at Western Hall this season, notching four wins at home compared to just one on the road. Of their six home losses, only two have come by more than eight points.

As it currently stands, South Dakota State possesses the best record of all Summit League programs at 16-8 with a 7-2 in-conference record. They’ve been automatic while playing at home this season, earning themselves a flawless 12-0 record. However, this is a squad that hasn’t traveled particularly well. Road games have appeared to be SDSU’s Achilles heel, holding a current away record of just 4-8. After Western stunned the top-seeded Jackrabbits last season in The Summit League tournament, they’ll look to get the best of this team once again. As it appears, the Leathernecks possess the perfect recipe for an upset if they can come out of the gates hot.

To do so, they’ll need the continued scoring contribution of junior guard Kobe Webster. Webster, who eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his collegiate career earlier this season, has been the main source of offense for the Purple and Gold all season, averaging a lofty 15.9 points per game. Not far behind him is sophomore guard Zion Young, who has managed a 14.1-point-per-game clip of his own.

Defending the wing will be the Leathernecks’ primary focus in order to limit South Dakota State’s leading scorer and top playmaker, junior forward Douglas Wilson. Wilson, a two-time NJCAA All-American at Kirkwood Community College, has led the Jackrabbits in scoring this year by a wide margin, pouring in 17.8 points per game. In his first game versus Western Illinois, he led all scorers with 19 points, shooting 9-13 from the field. Western Illinois redshirt senior forward James Claar will likely be tasked with containing him on defense.

While a victory here may seem like a far-fetched outcome for Western, it can be argued that they hold the cards for an upset. However, win or lose to wrap up their two-game home stretch, the Leathernecks will have just a few days to shift their focus to the road as they’ll take on Purdue Fort Wayne next Wednesday in Fort Wayne, Ind. for the first of two away games.