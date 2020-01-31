WIU cheerleading to host inaugural event

Big changes have been coming this year under new head coach and Western Illinois University alumni Denise Cremer.

After cheering for and graduating from Western, Cremer began work in law enforcement, where she is now a school resource officer. One of the new changes she is bringing to cheer is the Western Illinois Leatherneck Cheerleading Clinic. This event is designed to give back to the community by giving young cheerleaders a true taste of what it’s like to be an NCAA Division I cheerleader.

This Valentine’s Day weekend on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Western cheer will open the doors of Brophy Hall to young cheerleaders aged preschool to high school. The Western cheer squad will then show the youth of Macomb what it means to be a Leatherneck cheerleader. Not only will the young cheerleaders be able to see what a strong cohesive team looks like, but they will get the experience of a real game.

Also on the 15th, the Western Illinois Fighting Leathernecks will be taking on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in Men’s Basketball. With both teams sitting below .500, it promises to be a good contentious matchup with a very high energy level, perfect for the young cheerleaders to get a real feel for college-level cheer. Senior Leatherneck cheerleader, Gicelle Camacho, echoed that sentiment. In an interview with Camacho, she stated that having the young cheerleaders experience the game is important because “they will be able to get a sense of the energy and get familiar with the vibes and atmosphere of a college basketball game.” Camacho also said, “It will be good for them [the young cheerleaders] to get to see our team interact. We are very close and that will be clear and set a good example for the young kids.” She further remarked, “It will be an overall good experience for them to see how a D1 NCAA cheer team works. Cheer has been one of my favorite parts of college and I hope to be able to show this local next generation why.” Finally, Camacho expressed her desire for the first class of Leatherneck Cheer Clinic attendees to pursue their passion for cheer to the next level whether it be to junior high, high school and hopefully, eventually college.

In addition to giving back to the community, the cheerleaders also will get something out of the experience. In regards to what the team hoped to get out of the experience, Camacho voiced that “it will bring the team even closer together. It will be a fun experience for us and I think that it will also be good for us to be able to show the community not only that we care about the community, but are fun, capable and talented.” She later stated that “it will also be able to get to know some of the kids who could be Western cheerleaders in the coming years…It will also be great to have such a wide range of ages there. It was not that long ago where I was in a similar position to them and this experience should prove invaluable.” The sentiments surrounding this event are a win for the community, the basketball team and fans and the cheer team itself.

This win for the cheer team is furthered by the funds that will be generated by this event. With a $30 registration fee and a reduced price of $20 for additional siblings, the event will turn out extra funds that the Western cheer team can use for future events like this one, and their Summer Cheer Camp, in addition to helping the program in general.

One final potential positive outcome of this community event is the bolstering of the Western Illinois image in and around the community. It is with events like these that Leatherneck pride will grow which will only draw more students and community members to Macomb. It is from ideas and events like this one from the cheer team that other student organizations and teams can draw inspiration from and show off their own expertise to the community.

Overall, this new fundraiser and community event brought about by the new administration of the cheer team led by new head coach Cremer is emblematic of the bright future that this team has ahead of it. It also shows the tradition of building a mutually beneficial relationship with the community and strengthening the Leatherneck spirit and pride on campus