How can we improve the maternal mortality rate?

Maternal mortality rates (MMR), the number of maternal deaths due to birth or pregnancy related complications per 100,000 live births, have been a growing concern for the United States over the past 15 years.

Longitudinal studies on the MMR from 2000 to 2014 indicate an increase of deaths by 26.6percent (after adjusting for inconsistencies in recording methods). Currently, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 700 women die from pregnancy related complications each year in the United States. When comparing this rate to those from other developed countries, the U.S. maternal mortality problem becomes even more apparent (almost all other developed nations had reductions or no-change to their rates). Considering the success of other developed nations to reduce their MMR, the natural questions become why has the U.S. MMR been increasing, and what can we do about it?

The answer to the first question requires an in-depth look at the problem. When looking at the issue from a broad perspective, we can see that the leading causes of death for pregnancy-related deaths include hemorrhage, cardiovascular/coronary conditions, infections, and cardiomyopathy (which collectively account for around 50 percent of deaths). Looking closer at the data, it can further be observed that women are being affected across the different phases of pregnancy (31 percent dying during pregnancy, 36 percent at delivery or week after, and 33 percent one week to one year post-delivery), with each of the leading causes of death being different for each of the stages. Additionally, maternal mortality occurs at higher rates for certain populations, with Non-Hispanic Blacks and American Indian/Alaskan Natives being three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause. Other factors that influence maternal mortality outcomes, like age and demographics, further add to the complexity of the issue.

Having a general idea of the scope of the issue, we can begin to look at root causes. In a report generated by nine maternal mortality review committees with support from the CDC, the most common factors contributing to pregnancy-related deaths included patient/ family factors, provider factors, and systems of care factors. Patient factors included having a lack of knowledge of warning signs, having pre-existing chronic conditions and having a lack of knowledge of when to seek care. Provider factors included assessment, misdiagnosis, delay in diagnosis and ineffective treatments. Systems of care factors included inadequate training and availability of personnel, current policies and procedures and inadequate care coordination.

Despite the complex nature of the U.S MMR problem, there is still hope that we can turn these trends around. In fact, it is believed that around 60percent of the investigated deaths could have been prevented. So, what can we do to prevent these deaths in the future? One thing we can do is to support policies and initiatives that improve the access to quality prenatal care for all women. This will ensure that women are being properly screened for complications beforehand, and are properly educated to look for warning signs. We also need to be encouraging and supportive of pregnant women to seek these services as the norm. The same access and level of care should also be done with postpartum women. Another key area that we need to improve upon is the current system of care for pregnant women. Ensuring that the whole staff is adequately trained, and that sound policies and procedures are in place for care delivery will be key to addressing this issue. On a final note, it is critical that we place additional emphasis and resources into addressing the present disparities impacting certain groups of women. By alleviating these disparities, we will move a large step further to achieving our MMR goals.

If the U.S. truly desires to be considered a great country, then it has to be able to support and protect its most vulnerable citizens. Therefore, we need to step up to the challenge and support initiatives that will help lower the U.S. maternal mortality rate. Because ultimately, knowing that 420 mothers/wives/ daughters/women die every year from preventable causes is simply unacceptable.