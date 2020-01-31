Zoos are considered animal cruelty

Zoos have always been seen as a place for families to enjoy seeing animals from different parts of the world.

It can be a unique experience because every zoo is different. But in recent studies, people have been very vocal about how zoos can be seen as animal cruelty because animals are held captive and are not in their natural habitat. I agree with these studies because the animals that are held in a zoo atmosphere have no experience of what it is like to be out in the wild, and their life span is not nearly as long as other animals that are in the wild.

I have so many fun memories from different zoos all around the world, but now that I look back and think about it I do not ever think that I saw an animal in the zoo up and moving around or playing with another animal in its habitat. They are always so lethargic and bored. It makes me so sad that people are willing to spend so much money on a single day to view animals in a habitat that they are not even comfortable in.

If you have been to a zoo as someone who is paying for it on your own, you know how expensive it is. They jack up the prices because they are aware that people are willing to spend any kind of money to give their children a fun experience. Sometimes there are extra aquatic shows or animal feedings and those can cost up to $25 a person. Let’s not forget about the gift shop that most people have to walk through in order to exit and enter a zoo. Almost every child is going to ask their parents if they can have some items from that gift shop. Owners of the zoo want to rack up people’s money because they know they can. They are making a profit off of poor innocent animals.

I strongly believe that zoos are a sad environment because some of these animals were born in captivity but they are stripped of their natural instincts. And those who are taken from the wild are not aware of how they can handle themselves once they are put into a zoo environment. They can become depressed and possibly overwhelmed. Animals have feelings just like humans do. It is so sad that the society we live in makes zoos a fun and exciting place when in reality they are cruel and harmful to the animals that we are paying a ton of money to see.