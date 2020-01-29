Kobe Bryant’s Legacy Knows No Boundaries

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Kobe Bryant was a transcendent player, one of the best to ever play the game of basketball, without question. So much so that he inspired hundreds of thousands of people to reach beyond themselves, be it on the basketball court or, in the last few years of his life, the creative arts.

Kobe’s life and the life of his 13 year old daughter Gianna were tragically cut short Sunday morning, as well as seven others, when the helicopter they were riding in crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, Calif. There were no survivors.

“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary: five NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star selections and two Olympic gold medals. But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna.”Kobe Bean Bryant was born on Aug. 23, 1978 in Philadelphia. The son of former NBA player Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, Kobe was named after a Japanese beef sandwich.

In the 1983-84 season, Joe Bryant had fallen out of the NBA and taken his family to Italy, where he continued to play professionally. It is there that Kobe’s lifelong love of soccer started. He would credit the sport for his good footwork, while he continued to work on his basketball skills playing for the youth team of Pallacanestro Reggiana (his father’s club for a couple of years). Kobe lived in Italy for seven years and spoke fondly of those times throughout his life; he could also do so in fluent Italian.

Kobe returned to high school in the Philadelphia area and rose to stardom, leading Lower Merion High School to the 1996 Pennsylvania State Championship. Following in the footsteps of Kevin Garnett and others, Kobe decided to forgo college and go straight into the NBA Draft. Laker legend and then GM Jerry West worked out Kobe. Since greatness recognizes greatness, West wanted Bryant. What happened next was Laker legend: West talked the Nets John Calipari out of drafting Kobe, then set up a trade with Charlotte, which drafted Kobe at No. 13 and traded him to the Lakers for Vlade Divac.

It was that rookie year that Kobe airballed four-straight shots against Utah and he vowed never to let that happen again.

For a few seasons, as Kobe matured and the Lakers worked to find the right mix around them, Kobe and Shaquille O’Neal battled to control the locker room (Shaq won that battle) while the team never reached its potential on the court. For the 1999-2000 season, the Lakers brought in Phil Jackson and his triangle offense to try and maximize their talented roster.

He did, although what Jackson really did that first season was get the Lakers to play much improved defense and that was enough (the offense came along in later seasons).

Kobe and Shaq continued feuding, but they won three straight NBA titles. On the court, they were the perfect inside/outside combination for the era, but the always driven Kobe became enraged at Shaq’s work ethic (like not showing up to camp in shape) and Shaq enjoyed needling the serious Kobe. The combination of winning, plus Jackson’s mediation and mind games, kept the balance of power, until it couldn’t. After the 2004 season and a loss in the Finals to Detroit, Kobe was a free agent and the Lakers had to choose which superstar to build around. They wisely chose Kobe and traded Shaq to Miami.

In July 2003, Bryant was charged with the sexual assault of a 19 year old employee of a hotel in Edwards, Colo. Bryant admitted to adultery, which led to very public challenges with his wife, Vanessa. The victim refused to testify and the criminal case was dismissed.

Rather than be destroyed by all this, Kobe came out of the Colorado incident with a new attitude. It’s what came to define the second half of his career. Love him or hate him, he didn’t care, but you had to respect his game. He took on his alter ego “Black Mamba”

Kobe put up monster individual numbers; he averaged 35.4 points per game in the 2005-06 season, but with a thin roster, the team did not succeed.

That was until just before the trade deadline in Feb. 2008 when the Lakers traded for All-Star big man Pau Gasol out of Memphis. That year, Kobe won the MVP for the only time in his career and the Lakers reached the NBA Finals, where they fell to Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen’s Celtics.

The next year, the Lakers would beat Dwight Howard‘s Orlando Magic in the NBA Finals. The following year, Kobe and company would get their revenge on the Boston Celtics, giving Kobe his fifth NBA ring (and second- straight Finals MVP).

Also there, in 2008 and 2012, Kobe would play a critical role for Team USA as it won two Olympic gold medals. On a team loaded with talent, Kobe went to coach Mike Krzyzewski and asked for the toughest defensive assignments he was going to lead by example on that end of the court, and it worked.

In 2013, as people started to wonder how many more years Kobe would play, he got on a hot streak and was putting up numbers, but then he tore his Achilles.

It happened in a game against Golden State, and Kobe hobbled to the free throw line and still took his free throws (which would have allowed him to re-enter the game, something that was never going to happen).

This became the third time Kobe could have been broken, but instead used it to define himself again. It drove him to play a few more seasons and leave the game on his own terms.

Kobe was 34 when he tore his Achilles, he had five rings and a resume full of accolades and he knew his career was winding down. He could have just walked away and nobody would have questioned it.

Kobe returned for the 2015- 16 season and won more fans around the league during a farewell tour. Kobe played hard that season and as much as he could, and in his final game dropped 60 points in an unforgettable performance. A proud father of four daughters, a husband, a man who became perhaps the biggest champion of sports and athletes, influenced a generation of athletes and people with the Mamba Mentality. Kobe’s legacy is now bigger than basketball and it’s about the lives he touched while playing the game.