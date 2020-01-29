By now, most of us have an understanding in our majors or fields of interest, and if you don’t, eventually you will. All of us, however, have heard the saying “knowledge is power,” or “ignorance is bliss.”

The longer you go through school and life, the more information is thrown at you and the more you have to listen if you want to be successful. Anyone in the world that has the title of boss or chief has studied extensively in one way or another. We chose the college route, and by completing college, we can prove to employers that we are able and willing to learn.

Knowledge flies past you at times. All of us have experienced it; we are in class and the topics just linger above our heads. Then, the professor asks for questions and you may not know what to ask or what you don’t know, not to mention saying anything would be taboo. So in an effort to be a “good” student, you spend your time outside of class studying and learning the material you were supposed to already understand in class. After studying your heart out to understand the current topics, you pray next class will be easier to understand. To make matters worse, you may not have had to struggle in your previous classes because they were easier, so not understanding the material is unfamiliar to you. A choice has to be made internally, are you going to just try to pass the class and not learn, or are you going to start working harder? Everyone hits that point where a decision has to be made to try harder or give up.

College is not free for most and grades are permanent, so make the right choice for yourself. Free time is great, but too much of a good thing can be a bad thing. It doesn’t have to be a paradigm shift, but an analyzation of yourself every once in a while is important. We as human beings are built to have individuality and strive to improve and better ourselves. All of us have these traits, some people just utilize that ability more actively and strategically than others. As a college student, you have already put yourself in a group of people that are striving for more. You will only meet or find what you are striving for if you continue to improve and learn every moment you get.

Another important thing to do is to surround yourself with people that think like you do. When you get knocked down, the people around you can pick you back up and you can do the same for them. If a problem arises and you need to bounce it off of someone, the people around you can give you an answer that you can agree with. Some of these things may sound simple and they are. There is no reason to over complicate the simple things, especially while we are in college, because things will get complicated eventually.