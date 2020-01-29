Officials identify body found in Schuyler Co. from 2016

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

(NEWS3) — Authorities identified a body that was found in the Illinois River more than three years ago in Schuyler County.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said his deputies recovered a skull back in June 2017 that was washed up on the shore of the Illinois River in Kingston Mines. He said a DNA sample of the skull was given to the Illinois State Police crime lab. ISP later informed the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office that a positive match was made from another DNA sample found in a DNA database.

Asbell said the sample was from a torso recovered back in Nov. 2016 from the Illinois River in Schuyler County. He said Illinois State Police investigators and Peoria County investigators have worked together on identifying the remains.

Since obtaining this information, the skull and torso were sent to two separate forensic anthropologists, located at the University of Illinois and the University of New Hampshire, who were both able to process the remains in attempts to help identify the unknown male, according to officials.

Asbell said Peoria County detectives investigated and eliminated every reported missing person in the United States using identifiers and DNA from this John Doe. He said detectives diligently worked with DNA Doe Project and they were able to give detectives a strong candidate through forensic genealogy.

Peoria County Coroner’s Office said it was able to confirm the John Doe’s identity by dental records from Hawaii. Authorities identified the John Doe as John H. Frisch who would have been the age of 56 years old when his body was found in Schuyler County.

Officials said Frisch had never been reported missing, but used addresses in Peoria and Hawaii throughout his life. Peoria County Coroner ruled the cause of death as blunt force head trauma.

“This was a horrific crime that occurred where John Frisch’s body was dismembered after his death and found in the Illinois River,” Asbell said.

Investigators said they are retracing Frisch’s days prior to his body being found. Officials said Frisch’s parents are deceased, and he has very limited family in the area.

If anyone has any information on John Frisch, call Detective Hoffman at 309-657-5532, Lt. Dan Corpus 309-258-7160, or Crime Stoppers at 309-673-9000.