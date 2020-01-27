Illini headline surprises in college hoops

The NCAA college basketball season is well underway, as teams are in the middle of conference play. The non-conference portion of the season has seen some great games and some unexpected teams rise to the top.

All season long, the No. 1 spot in the rankings has been bouncing around between teams, with one team not able to stick with the coveted position for long. In fact, six teams have held the top spot in the AP rankings in the first 10 weeks, and there probably will be seven different teams in the first 11 weeks. Powerhouses, like Michigan State, Duke and Louisville, have all held the spot, but this year has been rough on the number ones. They all seem to have inexplicably lost to teams that they shouldn’t have. The most recent team to lose the number one overall ranking wasn’t due to an unexplainable loss. Gonzaga has held the No. 1 spot the longest this season for four consecutive weeks in a row. However, with a weaker conference and not too much meat left in their schedule until the Big Dance, the Bulldogs lost the spot to a team that has been trending upwards all season long: Baylor. The Bears have earned this top spot with some big wins, including wins over No. 3 Kansas and No. 21 at the time Texas Tech. Both of these wins can be credited to the fact that Baylor plays in a tougher conference than Gonzaga.

The biggest surprise from this NCAA season is what is happening in the Big Ten. For the first time in 15 years, the Fighting Illini are leading the Big Ten. This comes after Michigan State was unanimously projected to not only win the conference, but make it to the Final Four. Tom Izzo’s squad looked ready to do just that, but have fallen short of some major wins, especially in non-conference play, losing to Kentucky in the season opener and then falling to Duke later on. Now obviously, those are two losses to two great establishments, but the fact remains that their non-conference has seen the Spartans drop some tough games too.

Illinois, on the other hand, has worked their way to a six game win streak, with half of the wins during this run being away games. The even more impressive part is that there’s only been 12 total wins for an opposing team in the Big Ten this season. That means Illinois has a quarter of those wins, the highest among the conference. This is a team that is getting really hot and really dangerous at the right time. With not a lot of people giving them much credit, the Illini still are playing with a chip on their shoulder, which is something that is only going to help them extend their current win streak. When it comes time to put on your dancing shoes, look for Illinois to be there too, for the first time since 2013.

Another major storyline from this NCAA season is Memphis. Coach Penny Hardaway came back to his alma mater in hopes of turning the program, who hasn’t had a high profile recruit since Derrick Rose, around. And turn around Hardaway did. He wasted no time getting a great recruiting class, good enough for the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation for 2019. From there, the Tigers were projected to go far this season, with the possibility of hoisting the trophy in Atlanta. Those dreams went to the wayside, however, when the NCAA suspended the Tigers star player, James Wiseman, for receiving money from boosters. But not just any boosters; they were from Hardaway himself. Hardaway made a payment to Wiseman’s mom in 2017, but since he had already made donations to Memphis, he was considered a booster.

Given a 12-game suspension, Wiseman decided to leave the university, just as the season was getting going. This hurt the Tigers’ chance of going far and they seem to have fallen off the map. Ranked 21st in the nation, it will be an uphill battle for Hardaway’s team to put itself back into title contention. But, with a newer coach and a still star studded lineup, they should be able to make a run. It also helps that the team is in a weaker conference. Look for them to make a run come March.

Ultimately, this season still has a long way to go. I don’t know who will make it to Atlanta, but I know one thing: college basketball is all about momentum. Watch out for those teams that often fall under the radar but are just as dangerous as anybody in the field. The same applies to Blue-Bloods like Duke or Kentucky. So, as we start to settle back into the groove of another semester, make sure to take the time to sit down and watch some college basketball. You won’t regret it.