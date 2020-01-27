Track and field continues to improve during tough indoor schedule

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Western Illinois University track and field team continued to grow at the Illini invitational over the weekend. The team finished with eight “Top 5” finishes and showed strength in a competitive indoor meet with ranked opponents.

Tia Dorshorst once again put up a strong performance in the pole vault. She placed fifth with a height of 3.52 meters in search of breaking her personal record of 3.66 meters. She faulted on all three of her attempts at that height, but the season is still early on.

The most impressive field performances came from Carissa T i n s l e y . Tinsley set her personal record in the shot put with a distance of 14.09 meters. That distance earned her a second-place finish as she also finished in the top 15 in women’s weighted throw. No one impressed as much as Tinsley, but it did not stop them from trying.

The women’s triple jump had one Leatherneck see a podium finish with another just inches away. Allie Scott finished third and used all six of her attempts to set her mark at 11.32 meters, just 0.17 meters ahead of fourth place finisher and fellow Leatherneck Amelia Peterson. Scott impressively did not fault on any of her attempts at the meet and continued to strive for improvement on her last attempt. Peterson was not finished either. She finished 23rd in the 60 meter sprints. The top finisher for the Leathernecks also came from Sierra Long. Coming off a meet where she was the top performer in the 400 meters, she impressed once again with a time of 58.86 seconds and a second place finish. She edged out Brasseur, who finished fourth and under a minute. With these two side by side in this event, it could be a fun spectacle later in the season.

Despite the fact that the Leatherneck women seemed to have a good day, the men had a few individual performances worth noting. Most eyes were on Logan Lommel going up against top notch competition. He rose to the c h a l l e n g e f i n i s h i n g fourth in the 800 meters. J o h n n y Dickson ran across the finish line four seconds later and finished ninth. The distance runners were not done there when Cam S c h r o e d e r s t e p p e d up to the starting line. He ran the 3000 meters and finished with a time of 9:19:67 minutes and was one of the eight top five finishes the Leathernecks had. Impressive work for the men’s distance team. The women’s distance team showed up with Nicole Beebe and let her go to work. She ended up in a seventh place finish in the one mile run with a time of 5:09:65 minutes. She had the leaders in sight who finished just nine seconds ahead. With plenty of seasons still to go, she will try and close that gap.

Only three more meets until Summit League championships. The next one is in Allendale, Mich. for the Mike Lints Alumni Open at Grand Valley State University on Feb. 1.