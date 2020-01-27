Seniors show out on Senior Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

MACOMB, Ill. — The Western Illinois University men’s and women’s swim teams took part in their final home meet of the season on Saturday and therefore celebrated Senior Day, showing respect to the seven Leathernecks that will be graduating this year.

Five of those seven were able to pick up a win in one of the many events on the day which pleased head coach Scott Johannsen.

“I was very happy with today’s results,” Johannsen told WIU Athletic Communications after the meet. “We got to recognize our seniors and thank them for their contributions. It was a fun day.”

Senior Brennan Bladel kicked things off by taking first place in the 100-meter back with a time of 52.56 seconds and was followed up with another first place finish from senior Connor Owens in the 100-meter breast, clocking in at 1:00.47.

Sophomores Adam Peterson and Tyler Cunningham each picked up a win to try and help out. Peterson clocked in with a blistering time of 21.22 seconds in the 50-meter free while Cunningham finished with a time of 1:49.01 in the 200-meter free.

Even with those four individual wins, it still wasn’t enough as the Leathernecks were edged out 114-84 in the dual meet against Truman State. The women, on the other hand, were able to pick up their first team win of the season by a score of 111-103.

Senior Miranda Mathus did her part by securing first in the 100-meter back with a time of 1:02.6. Her teammate, freshman Olivia Leslie, finished right behind her at 1:02.81 to take second. Sophomores Samantha Kessinger and Keelie Shuck lit it up in the diving events to help reach their first win of the season. Kessinger took first in the 1-meter dive (198.30) and Shuck bested her competition in the 3-meter dive (183.90).

Senior Casey Roberts was the only Leatherneck to pick up two victories on the day. She did so in the 50-meter free (25.05) and the 100-meter free (56.34).

Both the men and the women will travel cross state to Charleston, Ill. on Feb. 1. The men will take part in a dual meet with the Panthers of Eastern Illinois University while the women will compete in a tri-meet with both EIU and the Butler Bulldogs. Both meets start at 1 p.m. this Saturday. Twitter: @bradjp08