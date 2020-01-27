Mac Miller’s final album is a fitting end

Miller passed in 2018 from an accidental drug overdose in his home in Studio City. Authorities reported that they found traces of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his body, but after some investigation, it appeared that some drugs that he bought had been laced and caused his death.

This album is already being considered one of his top albums and a fitting end to a great career. Fans have been taking to social media to talk about this new album and the rage has caught on, with the album already making its way into the Billboard Top 200 list. Miller worked to improve his craft as his career went on going from a more immature type of music style to one the oozed sophistication. However, no matter where he was in his career, Miller’s work was a thing of beauty.

At the time of his passing, Miller had started working on the album but was unable to finish it. Composer/producer Jon Brion helped Miller on his 2018 album Swimming and was helping Miller to create Circles. After his death, Brion put together and finished the songs that had already been recorded. The album has 12 songs on it and lasts for 48 minutes.

The most buzz comes from the songs “Complicated,” “Once a Day” and “Woods” as all of these songs help to reassure messages that Miller tried to spread throughout his career. In “Complicated,” Miller talks about living in the moment and not looking too far forward into the future. In “Once a Day,” Miller talks about letting others in and not keeping his emotions to himself. Miller was known to have suffered from depression and this song serves as a reminder to others going through the same to open up and let people in. “Woods” talks about chasing love, even if that love is a risk and it might hurt you in the end. Miller felt strongly about not being afraid of chasing love and wanted others to feel the same.

Miller’s death was something that shocked a lot of people. He was an inspiration to many and without him still on this Earth, it’s hard to know how good he would have been. As his career progressed, so did his music, and before his death he was being considered to be one of the greats. His realism was something that attracted people to him, especially after coming out as having a drug problem. He was one of my favorite artists and it’s hard to believe that this will be the final pieces of his music that will be put out there. I know I’m not the only one who misses him.

So, as the semester starts to get into the swing of things and you have homework that needs to be done, pull up Circles and give it a listen.