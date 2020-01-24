Leathernecks look to improve in North Dakota

Gallery | 4 Photos Becca Langys Kobe Webster goes up for a shot.

It’s been a tough season for the Fighting Leathernecks. They have a disappointing record at 5-11 and are eighth in The Summit League behind North Dakota who currently sits at seventh and has a record of 8-12.

Western plays better at home, as they’re 4-6 on their own court and 1-5 on the road. The leading scorer is junior Kobe Webster who averages 15.8 points a game and has been the leading scorer for two of the last three years. He’s been the boost for Western that they need on offense. North Dakota senior Marlon Stewart has been their leading scorer this season, chipping in 17.2 points a game. This will be an interesting matchup between two point guards who can really put the ball in the hoop.

The Leathernecks have a better play at home and shoots at least 50 percent from the field as a tea. This game against ND, they will need their four main scorers, who all average double digits, to contribute: Webster (15.8 points per game), Zion Young (14.4 points per game), Ben Pyle (13.1 points per game) and C.J. Duff (10.1 points per game). Pyle shoots the best from field at 44 percent and 45 percent from three, so he will be a vital asset towards the Leathernecks winning this game.

This game will eventually come down to defense, who can force turnovers and stop possession after possession. Western averages more points per game than ND at 76.4 and 75.5, respectively. ND holds their opponents to 73.8. Western gives up 80 points per game to their opponents, they have to tighten up on defense because ND have four players that averages and can put up double figures numbers: Marlon Stewart (17.2 points per game), Filip Rebraca (13.5 points per game), De’Sean Allen-Eikens (13.3 points per game) and Kienam Walter (10.5 points per game). This is an even match between the two teams who can both rack up points around the same averages.

The Leathernecks will have keep the Fighting Hawks underneath 75 points, so they will have a better chance of winning this game, however if the Fighting Hawks do the same to the Leathernecks, they can come out victorious as well. Both teams will have to go into this game emphasizing defense.