Do your part, save a life

Since 1970, in an effort to increase the number of blood donations in the winter season (a time when blood donations are normally low due to increased illness and severe weather), January has been deemed National Blood Donor Month.

This emphasis to increase awareness of the value of blood donations is critical for maintaining the nation’s blood supply. This supply is vital for patients around the country requiring blood transfusions, including those who undergo certain surgeries, experience a traumatic accident or have certain cancers and blood diseases. In total these patients require approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells, 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma daily. Although the number of blood transfusions have decreased over time as treatment processes have become more efficient, there is a continuous concern that the supply won’t always meet the demand.

The continuous demand for blood donors is due to a variety of factors, including that only 38 percent of the population is eligible to donate and that blood components have a very limited shelf life (42 days for RBC and five days for platelets). However, the issue is further exacerbated in that of the population that is eligible to donate, less than 10 percent of these people donate each year. Additionally, as 60 percent of the blood donations received are currently by people over the age of 40, there is concern that there won’t be enough donors in the future when the current donors age out.

So why do a majority of people (including myself) not take the time to contribute to such a harmless and life-saving act? For some, the fear of needles acts as an inhibiting factor. For others, it is the time constraint. Many young people believe they are too busy to dedicate an hour out of their day to donate blood. Still for others, there is a lack of awareness on the importance of a steady blood supply on the overall health of the nation.

Luckily, there are many things that we can do to overcome some of these barriers. For those who are afraid of needles, some tips would be to bring a friend or supporter with you when you go to donate. That way they can be a source of comfort for you when your anxiety starts to go up. Another tip is to not look at either the needle or your arm during the donation process. A final suggestion is to continuously remind yourself that the discomfort experienced is short lived (in reality only eight to 10 minutes), but the satisfaction of knowing your donation could save up to three lives is long-lasting.

For those who have difficulty finding time to donate, a tip is to plan the process into your schedule ahead of time. Many of the blood donation organizations now post their schedules of when and where they will be hosting a blood drive far in advance. This gives people additional time to make arrangements in their schedule for the approximately one-hour process. Another way to help save time is to know what information and items you should bring with you to speed up the registration process. Some registration processes can now be completed online beforehand in order to help people get in and out more quickly. Being well-hydrated and fed before donating may also help to reduce the time it takes to recuperate after your donation. The key to addressing this concern is proper preparation. You just have to find the motivation to do it!

So, as the last few weeks of January unfold, consider doing your part to support National Blood Donor Month. If you are someone who is excited and ready to donate, there will be a blood drive at Western on Feb. 14 in the MAC gym from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This should serve as a great way for students to demonstrate their desire to serve their communities! And if you are already a regular donor, congratulations! Your job is to spread the word about the importance and feasibility of donating blood to your friends and family. Because in the end, it is all of our jobs to ensure that the nation’s blood supply continues to support the public’s health.