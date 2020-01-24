Becoming a more conscious person

Everyone has things they like and goals they want to accomplish. Even if some of these goals are similar or the same on the surface level, people will accomplish their goals in their own way. What is even more unique about people is that people define goals differently.

One might think that being successful means having their own business while another thinks it means having a family. Both of these are great for society and the economy, but the goal is simply success. If these two people talked to each other, they would certainly argue that their definition is better than the other. Now, a little banter never hurt anyone, especially if both individuals listen to each other. After the conversation, these two people have gained an invaluable asset from one another.

Knowledge from someone that does not think exactly as you do can expand your mind and maybe even your capabilities. With the right attitude, both of these individuals can incorporate the other’s mindset. The business owner may be able to finally expand to customers he was previously neglecting while the family person can start a business focused on family products or counseling. This example is very straight forward, but sometimes just listening to another person with different viewpoints can give you a boost you didn’t know you needed.

If it sounds that simple, why can’t we all just do that? I think it is because we can be selfish people and close ourselves off to others. If you decide to be a conscious person, then it will be a constant battle. You will be challenged emotionally, physically and mentally. At any given time, you can decide how you respond to the things around you. The more excuses you make, the longer you will be in that circumstance. Make the decision now to be better and more receptive to the world around you than you were yesterday. I guarantee that doors will start opening because other conscious people pick up on your conscious behavior. The faster you learn how to do this, the quicker these advantages will be available to you.

Ever wonder why older people seem like they have so much to say and their “wisdom” always seems to catch up with you? It may be because they see the obstacle in front of you and want you to be able to jump over it instead of hitting it like they probably did. Experience is something all of us college students need at some time or another. Rarely do we hear people tell us that we need to be conscious of others.

Just having a conversation with someone is not the answer. Listen to what someone says do your own research and if it still seems wrong, don’t do it. In the end, you are the main character of your own story. You can try to take the whole world on by yourself whether you know you are or not. Just know when you get knocked down, someone probably told you jump.