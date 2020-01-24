Western needs to become pet friendly

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Being a college student is not only exhausting, but it can also be lonely at times.

If students are not commuting, there is a high chance that they live far from home and it could be difficult to travel often. Homesickness can be extremely hard to handle especially when the amount of stress from schoolwork is unbearable. According to an article on HAP Balanced Living, over 30 percent of college students experience low-level homesickness and 69 percent of first year college students experience severe homesickness.

Being away from close family and friends is very difficult to do especially at this young of an age. Most students have spent their whole lives living with family and are unable to adapt easily to living on their own. I believe that Western Illinois University should allow students to have pets on campus or in the dorms due to this issue. It is a proven fact that interacting with animals decrease levels of stress and loneliness. It increases humans’ feelings of social support and can boost your mood.

Although some students may have allergies due to animals, I think if Western had pet free dorms and pet friendly dorms that would solve this problem. If the school designated specific halls for animals, this would give incoming students the opportunity to choose whether they want to live in an animal friendly area.

If this option didn’t work, the school could also have pet friendly floors in dorms and pet free floors. Western Illinois already does a great job with being pet friendly by having therapy dogs in the campus library. The school does this to help students with their stress and uses it as an opportunity to take a breakfrom studying.

The university already offers this therapy, I do think that we need to take this issue another step further. Allowing pets in specific dorms would help students feel more at home and reduce the amount of stress. I believe if the university does this, it could increase overall grades and grade point averages of the student population. If students are receiving better grades in classes, that would have a great outlook on potential students and help Western with their recruiting process.

Some pet friendly colleges include Stephens college, Eckerd college, University of Northern Colorado and University of Idaho. Even though Western will consider requests from individuals with disabilities under this policy, I think that all students should be allowed to have an animal if needed. The students of Western Illinois University could implement this change if we all sign a petition and fight to allow all pets on campus.

I feel that if Macomb campus became pet friendly, the results for homesickness, stress and loneliness would improve students’ overall well-being and school performance.