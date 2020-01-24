Ag Expo and School of Agriculture celebrate anniversaries

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Ag Mech Club will hold its 50th annual Farm Expo in Western Hall on Feb. 8-9.

This expo is important not only for the Ag Mech Club, but for the Western Illinois University School of Agriculture as well. The school will be celebrating their 100th anniversary since the split between the agriculture and biology curriculum that occurred in 1920. School of Agriculture Director Andy Baker is excited to honor those who have helped build the program in the last century.

“We hope to attract as many alumni as possible to attend this very special event to help us celebrate 100 years of agriculture at Western Illinois University,” School of Agriculture Director Andy Baker said in an interview with University Relations. “We will be recognizing several distinguished alumni at this event, as well as raising funds to support several different projects within the department. Our strong alumni base has helped sustain the growth in our department and will be the foundation for the next 100 years of agriculture at Western Illinois University.”

The night of celebration will begin at 5 p.m. on Feb. 8 with a cocktail hour and will end with a dinner at 6 p.m. in the Union Heritage Room. Western Illinois alumni, Cliff Becker will host the night’s festivities. Becker is the senior vice president for the Farm Journal, which is a media company that serves the crop, livestock and produce retail markets.

The Ag Expo will begin on Saturday at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. in Q-lot with various events that are free and open to the public. Entertainment for children will include bouncy houses, face painting, balloon artist and caricatures which will also be free. The Expo will conclude its final day starting on Sunday at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m..

Businesses who are looking to participate in the expo can find a link to register on the WIU Ag Mech Farm Expo Facebook page.