Victim Services to offer training course

The Western Illinois Regional Council (WIRC) is offering a Crisis Intervention Training course for those interested in volunteering to work with survivors of domestic and/or sexual violence.

Victim Services provides services from staff members who have dealt with cases of domestic violence and sexual assault. They offer emergency services, advocacy, counseling, professional training and public education.

The course is a non-credit course but will cover all training needed to work or volunteer at Illinois sexual assault crisis centers or domestic violence agencies.

The class will be taught by Victim Services staff who have experience in the field and will take place in Macomb on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., starting on Feb. 25. The course will cost $100 for students and community members and $150 for working professionals.

Deadline to register is Feb. 20 at noon but class size is limited they will determine who they accept by determining who is willing to give a year’s commitment to their 24-hour crisis line.

The organization is also looking for volunteers for events that occur throughout the year, including April’s Sexual Violence Awareness Month.

Those looking to register can do so by calling Victim Services at (309) 836-2148.