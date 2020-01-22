Auction items announced for WIU baseball Lead Off Dinner

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Tuesday, the Western Illinois University baseball team announced some of the items that will be auctioned at the annual Lead Off Dinner and they include items for people of all ages.

The list includes the following: a Carlos Rodon autographed baseball, a Mitchell Trubisky autographed framed photo, a Bob Boone autographed framed photo, a Dennis Rodman autographed framed photo, game-worn Josh Harrison cleats, game-worn Fransisco Cervelli cleats, an Ernie Banks autographed framed jersey, a Chicago Cubs World Series scorecard, a Javier Baez autographed framed photo, two Cubs tickets vs. the Reds on July 19 and an Ernie Banks signed baseball.

On top of all the signed memorabilia, the Western Illinois baseball team will add in a few other items such as a baseball, jersey and a helmet signed by the entire 2020 team. They will also auction off a VIP trip for two to watch the Leathernecks play in Iowa on April 28. Lastly, the chance to be a bat boy for a game and a youth baseball camp (both 12 years or younger) will be sold off.

Single ticket prices for the event are $70 for adults and $40 for children eighth grade and under. Guests can save a little money by reserving a table for eight, which is $460 ($57.50 per person). There will also be VIP tables for $600 that includes two free drink tickets, VIP seating and a meet-and-greet with the staff.

Guests can reserve their spot online at LeathernecksTickets.com or mail in the completed registration form that can also be found on goleathernecks.com.

Anyone with further questions may contact Assistant Director of Ticketing, Events and Annual Fund, Shelby Borchardt at 309-298-1190. Twitter: @bradjp08