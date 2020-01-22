Packers unexpected season comes to an end

Coming into the 2019 season, there were mixed expectations for the Green Bay Packers. For two straight years, the Packers had missed the playoffs after injuries to future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Before the end of last season, the Packers fired head coach Mike McCarthy. In the offseason, however, the Packers made a number of moves which, despite the recent loss in the NFC Championship, would bring them a surprising amount of success this year.

The most major of changes was at the head coach position as McCarthy, aside from being the head coach, also ran the talented offense. This meant that whoever filled the job would have to have offensive experience and implement a new offense for Rodgers and Co. for the first time ever. The coach the Packers ended up hiring was Matt LaFleur. Prior to the Packers, LaFleur’s recent NFL experience had come as being the quarterback coach for the Atlanta Falcons for two years (one of which they went to the Super Bowl) and offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans for one year apiece. With mixed success, LaFleur was a controversial pick to lead the future Hall of Fame Rodgers and the team overall.

One thing that Packers teams always lacked was a strong defense. In the offseason, the Packers picked up a plethora of key defensive players. The most notable were the two linebackers referred to as “The Smith Brothers” (although not related) Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith. Coming from the Ravens and Redskins, respectively, it was unknown how the two would perform with only mixed results on their old teams. Also acquired was safety Adrian Amos. After the Packers trading former first round pick Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix for Chicago Bears safety Amos, fans and experts were wondering who ended up with the better safety. Finally on the defense, the Packers drafted linebackers Rashan Gary and Ty Summers as well as cornerback Darnell Savage.

However, on the offensive side of the ball, not many personnel moves were made. The Packers offense is helmed by quarterback Rodgers who stands behind the NFL’s sixth best offensive line according to Pro Football Focus and Football Outsiders. The Packers have a strong one two punch at running back with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams as well as one of the best wide receivers in the league with Davante Adams.

In terms of the outcomes of the season, the Packers ended up finding a surprising amount of success. While much criticism has been made of the Packers and how they came by their wins, most of that criticism is based purely off of the fact that the Packers have never won like they did this year, but more on that later. The Packers finished 13-3 in the regular season, winning the NFC North divisional title and earning a first-round bye in the playoffs with home-field advantage in the Divisional Round, where they would defeat the Seattle Seahawks 23-28. The Packers would then go on to play away versus the San Francisco 49ers who defeated them earlier in the regular season by a score of 8-37. This time, the Packers were defeated 20-37 where they only showed signs of life when it was too late.

Despite the biting NFC Championship loss, it is still wildly impressive they did so well with a rookie coach with a brand new offensive scheme and a new defensive unit. He set franchise records for new coaches being the first in Packers history to win 10 games, get his team to the playoffs and not only win the division, but actually go undefeated in all divisional games.

The Packers defense did a great job this season, essentially winning a large number of the games for the Packers. Whenever the offense struggled, the defense stepped in to hold the opponent at bay enough for the offense to heat up. The Smiths combined for a total of 25.5 (41 total for the team) sacks, the most for any pair of outside linebackers in the NFL. The team’s defense would also finish top 10 in interceptions and scoring.

The 2019 Packers offense has drawn the most criticism. This year’s offense was not so dependent on Rodgers, instead attempting a more balanced offense. This year was the breakout year for running back Aaron Jones who led the league in rushing touchdowns. Because of the uptick in the running game, the passing game showed less impressive stats from years before. It is because of this that many have criticized that Rodgers played poorly and that he is “overrated” among other things. While there were some games with sup-par play and issues settling into the new offense and building chemistry with young receivers, Rodgers still came in as a top 10 passer at number eight and led the league in lowest pass-interception ratio, which is a strong indicator of quarterback play as it indicates skill and performance, regardless of scheme and scoring strategy. Also, despite a turf-toe injury, Davante Adams was fourth in the league in yards/game which what he played all 16 games likely would have put him as third or fourth in receiving overall.

All in all, the Green Bay Packers’ season is impressive considering all of the factors at play. After a disappointing loss in the NFC Championship Game, it is key that the Packers make off-season changes to improve upon their struggles from this year and make some updates schematically to better suit the talent they possess. The focus should be on acquiring talented veteran depth at receiver and tight end as well as maybe inside linebacker and cornerback. This is a crucial time for the Packers, though, as time is running out in Rodgers’ career and they may not have the same opportunities in the upcoming season as they did this year.