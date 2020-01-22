Chiefs-49ers set to meet in Super Bowl LIV

This NFL postseason has been one to remember, with teams like the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints, two teams accustomed to deep playoff runs, getting eliminated from contention in the first round of action.

It didn’t end there, as what was the consensus Super Bowl pick for many in the Baltimore Ravens were knocked out by the No. 6 seed Tennessee Titans in their first game after receiving a first-round bye. If there’s one lesson to be learned from this year’s playoffs, it’s that it doesn’t matter all that much what you accomplished in the regular season. However, fans anxiously waiting to see which teams would be competing for the Lombardi Trophy in this year’s Super Bowl must wait no longer; the stage is set for Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Coming out of the AFC is the offensive juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs, with their head coach Andy Reid, looking to secure his first championship ring since becoming a head coach back in 1999. If he can come out on top, this appears to be the first of what may be many appearances for a young and talented Chiefs squad that appears will be one of the NFL’s strongest dynasties over the next decade. Reid has ample experience in the playoffs, having coached in 28 postseason games with an even .500 record (14-14), however he’s come up short from the grand prize each time. The closest he ever came to the Lombardi Trophy was back in 2004, where his Eagles squad lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX. In his team’s most-recent contest this past weekend, Kansas City defeated the Titans 35-24.

Representing the NFC will be the charging San Francisco 49ers, a team that emerged out of nowhere in 2019 after finishing 4-12 just a season ago. Much of the praise should go to head coach Kyle Shanahan, who has taken an incredibly young roster and developed them into a championship caliber squad. With the aid of improved health, some free agent signings and draft picks, San Francisco found themselves back atop the NFC West at 13-3, good enough for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Opposite of the Chiefs, the Niners make their money on the defensive side of the ball. In conclusion of the regular season, they ranked second in total yards allowed per game, eighth in points allowed and sixth in takeaways. This is a team that flat-out knows how to cause chaos in the backfield (partly thanks to the arrival of No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa – nine sacks and 16 tackles for loss), notching 48 sacks (fifth) and a whopping 23 forced fumbles (first).

When these two teams face off on Feb. 2, the unstoppable force meets the immovable object. Led by 24-year-old gunslinger Patrick Mahomes, who already has one MVP and two Pro Bowl selections through his first three years, few could argue that the Chiefs don’t have, by far, the most potent offense in the league. In two games this postseason, Kansas City has posted a spectacular 419 yards per game of total offense. In fact, in their Divisional-Round versus the Houston Texans, they became the first playoff team since the Packers in 2007 to score touchdowns on six consecutive offensive drives, completing an unthinkable comeback after going down by 24 points in the first quarter. With a deadly trio of tight end Travis Kelce (lead all tight ends in receiving yards in the regular season), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (two touchdown catches last week) and running back Damien Williams (425 yards and nine touchdowns in his five career playoff games), the Chiefs can come at you from any angle.

So, how exactly do the 49ers stack up against this? While KC boasts an undeniably incredible offense, one area that’s been a glaring problem for them is their offensive line, letting up the league’s most sacks in 2019. This is something San Francisco can capitalize on by throwing plenty of pressure at Mahomes right from the very first snap. Their defense has played at a level where no team has even come close to beating them this postseason, as they defeated the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers both by 17 points. They’ve fared well against elite-caliber quarterbacks, most-recently giving Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers fits by causing him to throw two interceptions before the game was well out of hand.

When it comes to the opposite side of the ball for both squads, Kansas City has gone from a defensive punching bag to a respectable unit in 2019. They rank middle-ofthe- pack in terms of yards allowed per game (349.6) but have really clamped down on opposing passing-games since inking Pro Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu to a three year, $42 million deal, finishing top-eight in that department. While they also possess a fruitful pass-rush, an area they’ve struggled in is against the run, surrendering 128.2 rushing yards per game, eighth-most in the league. This is likely going to be the key matchup that will be the deciding factor in this game, as running the ball is something the 49ers have been superb at this season. During the regular season, they came in second behind only the Ravens with 144 rushing yards per game. Their run game dominance was on full display last weekend against the Packers, where starting running back Raheem Mostert terrorized the Cheeseheads for 220 rushing yards and a remarkable four touchdowns.

No matter who comes out on top in Super Bowl LIV, fans can be certain they’ll be in for a great show. Vegas odds predict this game to be a tight one, as the Chiefs have currently opened as the 1.5-point favorites in Miami. However, this isn’t the first time the Niners have been overlooked, and they’ll be out to prove doubters wrong one last time.