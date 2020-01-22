Getting to know the Democratic Party

The Democratic Party has been around since 1828, almost 200 years. It is most notoriously known as the party that started the Civil Rights Movement with the progression of minorities in American society. When most people think of the Democrats, they think of the party that is for the average citizen, but is that necessarily true?

The Democrats took over public influence in the 1960s with the Civil Rights Era. They pushed for equal rights for minorities, and for the most part, people agreed with them and made equality into law so that most people were not discriminated against. The Democrats targeted working class Americans, youth and minorities. With this game plan, several laws were passed pushing for less discrimination and more equality among the sexes and different races. This was a noble pursuit during their time, but what are the Democrats working for during our time?

Women gained the right to vote in the 1920s. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed discrimination based on sex, race, color, religion and national origin. In 2015, people of the same sex were allowed to marry nationwide. Right now, there are trans movements to ensure equality for trans people, who make up less than one percent of the population. So, what is there to truly fight for today? Are the Democrats aimlessly trying to find another cause to fight for since that has been their platform for the 1960s, or are they actually trying to help people? The average citizen isn’t looking for the next fight, they are trying to take care of their loved ones and keep financial security.

Most government mandated programs that were pushed by the Democrats don’t work out as well as people hope that they would. Social Security is failing and will most likely not be around by the time we college-aged students need it. Welfare has helped some people, but has left some people in recurrent cycles of poverty. The Affordable Care Act, a.k.a ObamaCare, has continuously driven up prices, causing more problems than it has solved. Relying on the government to ensure quality of living can have real downturns and times, so why would people want more governmental control? with People like Bernie Sanders’ and his platform of Democratic socialism, makes people more reliant on the government, when they can ensure their quality of life on their own terms. Most people know the term: if you want something done right, do it yourself. So why be reliant on the government to make something right? Because that is what we were led to believe by our elders and the mainstream media.

Most of us vote the way our parents vote when we are younger, until we start forming different political opinions of our own, and yet again, continue to change our political stances as we get older. Many of us college students start off as liberal because that is what we are led to believe causes change. With protests and marches, several college students advocate for equal rights when they really do not know what they are fighting for. As stated earlier, Democrats target youths and rely on their ignorance about the world to push their own agenda. How many college-aged students who are protesting and going to marches truly read and watch what is going on on the other side of the isle with conservatives? How many people watch five minutes of some people yelling at each other on TV while they are traveling somewhere and come to the conclusion that they do not know what they are talking about and brush them off? Almost everyone.

What is needed is for people to actively seek what they have been ignoring all this time and come to their own conclusions. Not listening to political analysts talking over each other and screaming at each other looking like idiots, nor scrolling endlessly through comment sections trying to find opinions of the masses that seems suited for the situation. Look at what the people you have dismissed as “crazy” and actively listen for their viewpoints. You might learn something.