Admissions announces Spring event schedule

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Western Illinois University Admissions released the schedule for the spring, which includes a variety of events ranging from overnight visits to scholarship opportunities.

With enrollment numbers being a common topic of discussion for the university, it’s important that they put on intriguing and exciting Admissions events for prospective students and that’s exactly what they have lined up.

The first of these events is Experience Western. This specific event will give already admitted students the chance to stay the night in a dorm room, eat at various places on campus and even attend classes with current Western students. The cost is $35, which covers three meals (Day 1 dinner and Day 2 breakfast and lunch) as well as the overnight accommodations. This event will be held three times this spring, each on a Sunday night into Monday morning. The dates are Feb. 9-10, March 1-2 and April 19-20. Visit wiu.edu/experienceWestern to register.

The next event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 before the Leatherneck’s men’s and women’s basketball games inside Western Hall. It will be a free pre-game social for prospective students to ask questions, enjoy appetizers and watch two NCAA Division I basketball games. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy some WIU sports and get those important questions answered.

As always, Admissions will continue to put on Discover Western. This event, that will also happen three times, gives prospective students the chance to tour the Macomb or Quad Cities campus, meet with academic advisors in their field, talk with current students and more. The three dates for this event are Monday, Feb. 17, Saturday, Feb. 29 (Quad Cities) and Saturday, April 4. Register at wiu.edu/DiscoverWestern.

On Monday, March 23 Western will host “Admitted Students Day.” This event gives admitted students the chance to meet with faculty and staff, attend a class, meet current students, tour campus and more.

If prospective or admitted students can’t make it out to any of these scheduled events, they still have the opportunity to come visit Western. Campus information sessions begin at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on most weekdays and few Saturdays and are followed with a tour of the campus. Visit wiu.edu/visit to register.

Finally, Admissions created the new “Leatherneck Visitor Scholarship” which gives incoming (already accepted) freshmen and transfers a one-time $1,000 award if they attend an on-campus WIU Undergraduates Admissions event. Incoming freshmen and transfers who are interested in being considered for automatic scholarships at western can visit wiu.edu/apply. Even more information about scholarships can be found online at wiu.edu/scholarships.

Anyone with further questions can contact Undergraduate Admissions at (309)-298-3157 or email admissions@wiu.edu.