Track and field takes to Missouri

Early Friday morning, the Western Illinois Track and Field team will load up the bus and head to their destination of Columbia, Missouri, where they’ll compete in their second meet of the new year at the Missouri Intercollegiate. Events will kick off at 10:30 a.m. with the Leathernecks looking to continue building on their recent success dating back to last weekend at the Hawkeye Invitational.

In their very first meet after returning from winter break, the event held at Carver-Hawkeye arena saw a plethora of Leathernecks bettering their competition. The women led the way for the Purple and Gold, as Bo Brasseur and Carissa Tinsley, both of whom have grown accustomed to success in the collegiate careers, picked up individual titles. However, the fun didn’t stop there, as the team also notched six total podium finishes and two new all-time marks.

After wrapping up their competition this weekend at Mizzou, they’ll have just over a week to prepare for their next meet. This time, they’ll stay in the state of Illinois and head to Champaign where the Purple and Gold will compete in the Illini Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 25 – an event hosted by the University of Illinois.