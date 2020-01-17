Leathernecks baseball team holds annual Lead Off Dinner

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

MACOMB, Ill. – On Jan. 25 the Western Illinois University baseball team will host the eighth annual Lead Off Dinner at The Forum. The building can be found at 124 N. Lafayette St. in Macomb.

This will be first-year head coach Andy Pascoe’s first formal event with the team. This annual preseason tradition gives attendees the first introduction of the 2020 roster. It will also include an auction fundraiser, prime rib dinner and the opportunity to meet the coaches and team staff.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. and the silent auction fundraiser will start as soon as the doors open. Dinner will be held at approximately 4:30 p.m. followed by the main program at 5 p.m. The event will conclude with the live auction.

Single ticket prices for the event are $70 for adults and $40 for children eighth grade and under. Guests can save a little money by reserving a table for eight which is $460 ($57.50 per person). There will also be VIP tables for $600 that include two free drink tickets, VIP seating and a meet-and-greet with the staff.

To get up to date information on the event, anyone interested can continue to check goleathernecks.com or the team’s Twitter account @WIUBaseball.

Guests can reserve their spot online at LeathernecksTickets.com or mail in the completed registration form that can also be found on goleathernecks.com.

Anyone with further questions may contact Assistant Director of Ticketing, Events and Annual Fund, Shelby Borchardt at 309-298-1190.