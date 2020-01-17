Burlington man arrested in connection with string of burglaries

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The McDonough County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man who allegedly burglarized multiple locations in McDonough and Warren Counties.

According to the McDonough County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a 21654 East 200th St. building in the Blandinsville Township on Jan. 11. The owner of the property called 911 as he watched the burglar in the act through security cameras. The alleged perpetrator, Tom Harman, of Burlington, Ia., got away with $14,000 of tools.

Harman was not captured until Jan. 14, when a Warren County deputy captured him while he was burglarizing another machine in Swann Creek.

Multiple departments from around the area including, the McDonough County Sheriff’s office, detectives from the Macomb Police Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Police Department and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office worked in conjunction to recover as much of the stolen merchandise as possible.

The McDonough County Sheriff’s Department said a second suspect has been named in connection with the burglaries and more charges are pending.